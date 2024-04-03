(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interactive Robots - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Interactive Robots Market to Reach $20.7 Billion by 2030

The global market for Interactive Robots estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The report delves into the burgeoning field of interactive robots, offering insights into their global key competitors' percentage market share in 2024. It underscores the advent of the age of robotics and the growing influence of robotics technology, laying the groundwork for the expansion of interactive robots. The market opportunity for robotics is analyzed across various years, providing a comprehensive outlook for the industry.

Additionally, it incorporates a global economic update and evaluates the competitive market presence of players worldwide in 2024. An overview of interactive robots and their types is provided, along with recent market activity and innovative developments, highlighting the dynamic landscape of interactive robotics.

Mobile Interactive Robots, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.4% CAGR and reach US$15.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Stationary Interactive Robots segment is estimated at 15.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.7% CAGR

The Interactive Robots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.7% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.7% and 13.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.4% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW



Interactive Robots - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

The Age of Robotics is Here!

The Growing Clout of Robotics Technology Lays the Foundation for the Growth of Interactive Robots: Global Market Opportunity for Robotics (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2032

Global Economic Update

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Interactive Robots: Overview & Types

Recent Market Activity Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Robust Outlook for Service Robots Sets the Stage for the Growth of Interactive Robots

Robotics-As-A-Service (RaaS) Garners Attention for all the Right Reasons

Need for Interactive Robots Grows in the Healthcare Industry

Chatbots, the Most Popular & Widely Used Type of Interactive Robot in the Business Sector

Growing Spending on Conversational Commerce Opens a Parallel Opportunity for Chatbots in Marketing & Customer Care Operations: Global Market for Conversational Commerce (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Affective Computing Paves the Way for the Development of More Interactive, Responsive, Human Like Robots

Advances in Affective Computing Make Emotion Recognition for Human-Robot Interaction a Reality: Global Market for Affective Computing (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Need for Companion Robots Rises Strengthening the Business Case for Interactive Robots

Spotlight on Gesture Recognition for Human-Robot Collaboration

Demand for More Intuitive & Interactive Solutions Paves the Way for the Emergence of Robotics as an Important Area of Application for Gesture Recognition: Global Market for Gesture Recognition (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Here's How Artificial Intelligence is Bringing in a Transformation in Robotics

ChatGPT Ushers a New Beginning in the Era in Robotics, Beginning With Easy Interactivity

Rapid Development of Natural Language Processing (NLP) Bodes Well for the Growth of Interactive Robots

Continuous Advancements in NLP Remains Crucial for Building Seamless Interactive Skills of Robots: Global Market for Natural Language Processing (NLP) in US$ Billion for Years 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029

Rise of Social Robots Sets the Stage for Growth

Benefits of Robots in Education Drives Need for Interactive Robots

Encouraging Outlook for the Future of Humanoid Robots Bodes Well for Market Growth

Hotel Assistance Robots, a Promising Future Ahead Cybersecurity for Interactive Robots Assumes Critical Importance

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 65 Featured)



ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.

Blue Frog Robotics

Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

PAL Robotics SL

SoftBank Robotics Group Corp. Vstone Co., Ltd.

