RC Show 2024 Releases Sneak Peek At Its Dynamic Speaker Lineup

TORONTO, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The foodservice and hospitality industry is ever-evolving, pushing the boundaries of what's possible and embracing innovation to unlock business potential and take things to the next level. Ready to share a sneak peek at the insight and strong voices coming to RC Show , taking place April 8-10 , has officially released a look at the experts and thought leaders who will share their wisdom on the industry's hottest topics, most challenging concerns, and greatest opportunities of 2024 and beyond.

This year's theme, LEVEL UP, will spotlight speakers who are turning up the heat in the kitchen, front of house, and behind the scenes. Learn about the latest innovations, valuable insights, current issues, and discover solutions that will help support the industry going forward.

RC Show gives attendees access to world-class educational and interactive speaker sessions, workshops and panels over three days, across six stages. Here's a taste of this year's programming highlights and who RC Show is bringing to the table:

GAMECHANGERS, TASTEMAKERS, AND SOCIAL MEDIA SUPERSTARS

Kick off the RC Show Speaker Series with a bang. Keynote speaker Meeru Dhalwala , co-owner and chef of Vij's Restaurant shares her longstanding history in the foodservice sector, why a focus on advancing the community and industry is so vital, and an inside look at her transformative new venture.

On the Bar & Beverage stage, legendary sommelier, winemaker, and designer André Hueston Mack takes the stage to uncork how wine can enhance your table and your life. Mack was the first African-American to be named Best Young Sommelier in America by Chaine des Rotisseurs and was a sommelier at Thomas Keller's renowned The French Laundry before opening Chef Keller's three-Michelin-starred Per Se. In 2007, he founded Maison Noir Wines. In 2022, he launched Rye & Sons, a celebration of America's original, but oft overlooked, spirit-Rye Whiskey.

Get an inside scoop on the latest data, trends, consumer insights and behaviour, as well as what lies ahead in 2024 and beyond with Chief Economist and Vice President, Research for Restaurants Canada Chris Elliott , Vince Sgabellone foodservice analyst at Circana, Asad Amin senior vice president and head of Syndicated Solutions at Ipsos, and David Henkes senior principal and head of Strategic Partnerships at Technomic Inc. They'll be sharing insight into the State of the Foodservice Nation , Inflation and Profitability , Will AI Take Over Foodservice , and so much more.

Make It Safe, Not Poison ! Bill Marler, founder of Marler Clark, delves into the importance of food safety in restaurants and foodservice. As an accomplished attorney and leading expert in food safety, Marler provides a comprehensive guide to keeping restaurant-goers safe and healthy. His work has been profiled in the book“Poisoned” and in the Netflix documentary of the same name.

Innovative ideas are at the core of this year's RC Show. Kate Gerwin , owner of Happy Accidents and hospitality consultant, shares how big ideas and new concepts can open the door to bigger possibilities (and profits) in Mentorship in the Bar World . As an award winning and celebrated bartender and consultant with over 20 years of industry experience, Gerwin knows what it takes to LEVEL UP! Catch her bartending skills live and up-close on the RC Pop-Up Stage April 9, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Workshop, Learning Lounge, and StudioEx are full of hands-on educational sessions designed to help industry pros LEVEL UP their business. Upgrade menu offerings with Exploring Coffee Versatility with Nespresso's Julien Carbone and Chef Jason Bangerter and Exploring The World of Japanese Craft Sake with Nancy Matsumoto and Michael Tremblay. Plus, discover the Top Five Ways to Boost Your Business in a Slower Economy with Dawn Hennessey, Senior Client Partner of BDC Advisory Services.

No RC Show is complete without a mind-boggling display of technical skills. Join Chef Wallace Wong , a.k.a SixPackChef , as he flexes his MasterClass muscles in Sharpen Your Knife Skills on the Culinary Stage. Wong is a chef, fitness athlete, entrepreneur, Guinness World Record holder, and MasterClass G.O.A.T. As a cancer survivor, he shares his passion for life through his culinary and fitness ventures worldwide.

Get inspired with the highly anticipated leadership and networking event Breakfast With Champions , an inspirational morning and ticketed event serving up world-class speakers sharing in-depth industry research and food for thought over a memorable breakfast. Take part in an intimate fireside chat with Gabriel Stulman , founder and CEO of Happy Cooking Hospitality, as he delves into the importance of community advocacy and what it takes to find success in 2024. Stulman is a seasoned restaurateur, with a curated collection of restaurants spanning New York City, focusing on a sense of family and community.

Celebrating influential Black voices changing and leveling up the industry, Dwania Peele , founder of Canadian Small Business Women, hosts the Blueprints for New Business Series at StudioEx sponsored by Interac. Tailored for both budding entrepreneurs and seasoned pros, this series is designed to provide practical strategies, actionable steps, and a roadmap for success in the dynamic and competitive foodservice space. Peele is an influential author, speaker, and entrepreneur. Through her work and advocacy, she empowers entrepreneurs worldwide.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion are more than a hiring trend. Dr. Leland Harper shares how embracing DEI can be a strategic advantage for new businesses. Presented by Quell, Building with Diversity and Inclusion promises invaluable information for industry experts and newcomers. A Canadian leader specializing in the philosophy of race, Harper brings vast knowledge on the connections between interpersonal and institutional racism. He operates Leland Harper Consulting, offering DEI services to organizations across Canada.

With a heightened focus on cultural preservation and sustainability, Indigenous chefs and leaders in the foodservice industry engage in a thoughtful dialogue on harmonizing traditional practices with creative innovation. Join Chef Jenni Lessard , Interim Executive Director of Indigenous Culinary of Associated Nations (ICAN), Christa Bruneau-Guenther , owner of Feast Cafe Bistro, Chef Tammy Maki , Chef/Founder of Raven Rising Enterprises Ltd., and Chris Commandant , chef at 1 Elgin Restaurant, as they explore Indigenous foodservice and its contribution to local communities and the industry.

Get the goods on the green with Chef Jordan Wagman from Chefs Canada Green education program at Introduction to Culinary Cannabis - An Educational Demo . Cannabis is starting to crossover into the mainstream, and Chefs Canada wants to educate culinarians on best practices in Canada's first cannabis culinary training certification. Wagman has redefined cannabis infused food, with a focus on great ingredients, mouth-watering flavours, and sharing the health benefits found in both THC and CBD.

For more information on this year's event, and for a full stage and workshop schedule, visit .

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit member-based trade association advancing the potential of Canada's diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Canada's foodservice sector is a $95 billion industry that serves 22 million customers across the country every day. As the fourth-largest private-sector employer, Canadian foodservice directly employs 1.2 million people, and indirectly supporting another 290,000+ jobs in related industries, with $32 billion in food and beverage products purchased every year.

About RC Show – since 1944

Canada's leading foodservice and hospitality event showcasing cutting-edge products, pioneering people and transformative ideas. Attendees can shop, taste, learn, connect and grow their business with multiple days of business-building action, including featured areas, competitions, workshops and RC Hospitality Week events tailored to educate, motivate and lead the industry. RC Show includes the latest trends, a dynamic selection of innovative products, and influential speakers assembled from around the globe, designed to help operators grow their businesses. An annual event not to be missed. Learn more at

