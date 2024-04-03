Tunnl Audience Intelligence Platform Announces Premier Audience Suite And U.S. Policy Opinion Makers Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ARLINGTON, Va., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tunnl, a leading provider of AI-powered audience intelligence, introduces a new suite of premium audiences to support brands, agencies, and associations in delivering their campaign messages directly to the top opinion makers in U.S. policy, finance, technology, and healthcare. The new Premier Audience Suite in the Tunnl platform offers actionable, on-demand audience intelligence and seamless data integration across media buying software.



“We've vastly improved advertisers' ability to deliver their messages to critical policy insiders, business leaders, and industry influencers because now they have the data and tools to reach these valuable groups directly,” says Brent Seaborn, Tunnl's Co-Founder and Chief Data Science Officer.“The leaders in the Premier Audience Suite are among the most influential, keyed-in decision-makers in America. Thousands of hours of data engineering went into developing these incomparable audiences, and we anticipate vast improvements in efficiency, reach, and impact for the advertisers who utilize them.”

Overview of Tunnl's In-Platform Premier Audience Suite

The Premier Audience Suite in Tunnl's audience intelligence platform is a collection of four audiences designed to help advertisers more effectively and directly reach leaders in the U.S. policy, finance, technology, and healthcare sectors.

Each audience is comprised of only the top policymakers, business leaders, media professionals, advocates, and investors in their respective sectors. Insights about these influential leaders – including the digital media they engage with, their collective demographics, and TV and video viewership behaviors – are accessible on-demand for subscribers to Tunnl's audience intelligence platform.

The in-platform Premier Audience Suite ensures advertisers use their budget to achieve more impressions among influential opinion makers in their target sector.

“Entrusting your message to audiences within the social orbit of your target opinion makers leaves you on the outside of the key conversations where real change is made,” says Sara Fagen, Tunnl's Co-Founder and CEO.“The Premier Audience Suite is a direct line to opinion makers; it ensures advertisers are being heard and prioritized where their message is most impactful.”

Premier Audience Report: U.S. Policy Opinion Makers

The U.S. Policy Opinion Makers audience in the Tunnl platform's Premier Audience Suite contains 1.7 million influential political figures:



Over 90% of Senators and Representatives

80% of Chiefs of Staff on the Hill

More than 90% of Governors, Attorneys General, & Secretaries of State

Community activists in every county in America

Over 300k policy-driven business leaders

Thousands of executive, agency, and judicial staff

Thousands of political press and media personnel Thousands of state and local government officials, lobbyists, and government relations professionals

To help advertisers leverage the expertise of this exclusive audience, Tunnl surveys the U.S. Policy Opinion Makers every quarter to assess their outlook on the nation. Their latest insights and predictions are available now in the Q2 2024 State of the U.S. Policy Opinion Makers report .

The Tunnl platform's Premier Audience Suite is available now for advertisers seeking to directly reach top leaders in U.S. policy, finance, technology, and healthcare.

About Tunnl:

Tunnl is the leading provider of AI-powered, issue- and cause-based audience intelligence for brands, agencies, and associations looking to build meaningful connections with their audiences.

Only the Tunnl platform delivers actionable audience intelligence to advertisers and agencies. By streamlining optimization, measurement, and incremental reach, Tunnl provides a pathway for brands and organizations to reach and impact the audiences most important to them.

Built on over two decades of data and machine learning on America's attitudes and behaviors, Tunnl is best equipped to help you build better connections.

Learn more at TunnlData .

CONTACT: For media inquiries, please contact:Jess JohnsonSenior Director, Performance Marketing...