The global market for Fraud Detection and Prevention estimated at US$39.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$108.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Fraud Detection and Prevention Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13% CAGR and reach US$74.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Fraud Detection and Prevention Services segment is estimated at 15% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Fraud Detection and Prevention market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.4 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.7% and 12% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers



Rising Frequency & Intensity of Cyber Frauds Creates Pressing Need for Antifraud Measures

Upside Potential of Emanating Trends Related to Digital Fraud Prevention

Digital Transformation of Businesses and Need to Ensure Security of Sensitive Data to Spur Market Demand

Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools to Safeguard Enterprise Data

Rise in Money Laundering Cases Drives the Uptake of Fraud Detection and Prevention Solutions

Rising Incidences of ATOs & Phishing Emails Augment Fraud Detection Demand

Booming e-Commerce Industry Aggravates the Risk of Fraud

E-Commerce Merchants to Mitigate Frauds for Success in Business

Digital Transformation in Retail Industry Promises Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Rise of Digital Banking Brings Out BFSI as the Largest Spender on Fraud Prevention

Lowering Risk in Online Payments, the Most Widely Used Transaction Method

Risk Analysis in Real-Time to Thwart Frauds in Banking Sector

Increase in the Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Banking Sector to Boost Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

Growing Global IoT Ecosystems Pushes Up the Risk of Fraud

IoT Enabled Fraud, a Major Concern for Merchants in the Current Scenario

Blockchain for Fraud Prevention: A New & Potent Weapon in the Making

Blockchain's Powerful Fraud Prevention Features

AI Set to Raise the Bar in Fraud Detection

Businesses Increasingly Adopt Customer-centric Fraud Prevention Techniques

Increasing Volume of Non-cash Payment/Transaction Volumes Drive Uptake of Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

Rise in Application of Hybrid Analytical Approaches

Healthcare Networks Confront Growing Threat of Cyberattacks

Fraud Protection Software for e-Commerce Businesses and the Travel Industry Role of Machine Learning in Fraud Detection Gaining Prominence

