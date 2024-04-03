(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fraud Detection and Prevention - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global market for Fraud Detection and Prevention estimated at US$39.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$108.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Fraud Detection and Prevention Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13% CAGR and reach US$74.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Fraud Detection and Prevention Services segment is estimated at 15% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Fraud Detection and Prevention market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.4 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.7% and 12% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
Rising Frequency & Intensity of Cyber Frauds Creates Pressing Need for Antifraud Measures Upside Potential of Emanating Trends Related to Digital Fraud Prevention Digital Transformation of Businesses and Need to Ensure Security of Sensitive Data to Spur Market Demand Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools to Safeguard Enterprise Data Rise in Money Laundering Cases Drives the Uptake of Fraud Detection and Prevention Solutions Rising Incidences of ATOs & Phishing Emails Augment Fraud Detection Demand Booming e-Commerce Industry Aggravates the Risk of Fraud E-Commerce Merchants to Mitigate Frauds for Success in Business Digital Transformation in Retail Industry Promises Lucrative Growth Opportunities Rise of Digital Banking Brings Out BFSI as the Largest Spender on Fraud Prevention Lowering Risk in Online Payments, the Most Widely Used Transaction Method Risk Analysis in Real-Time to Thwart Frauds in Banking Sector Increase in the Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Banking Sector to Boost Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Growing Global IoT Ecosystems Pushes Up the Risk of Fraud IoT Enabled Fraud, a Major Concern for Merchants in the Current Scenario Blockchain for Fraud Prevention: A New & Potent Weapon in the Making Blockchain's Powerful Fraud Prevention Features AI Set to Raise the Bar in Fraud Detection Businesses Increasingly Adopt Customer-centric Fraud Prevention Techniques Increasing Volume of Non-cash Payment/Transaction Volumes Drive Uptake of Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Rise in Application of Hybrid Analytical Approaches Healthcare Networks Confront Growing Threat of Cyberattacks Fraud Protection Software for e-Commerce Businesses and the Travel Industry Role of Machine Learning in Fraud Detection Gaining Prominence
The report features profiles of 120+ featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:
ACI Worldwide Inc. BAE Systems plc Cacco Inc. Cybersource Corporation DXC Technology Company Equifax Inc. Experian plc Fair Isaac Corporation Feedzai Inc. Fiserv, Inc. Global Payments Inc. IBM Corporation LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group NICE Ltd. Oracle Corporation RSA Security LLC SAP SE SAS Institute Inc. Scudetto Corporation Software AG
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Fraud Detection and Prevention - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E) Global Market Prospects & Outlook Fraud Analytics & Professional Services Command Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Evolving Fraud Landscape Entails Opportunities for Fraud Prevention Solutions Fraud Epidemic Creates Perfect Landscape for Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Advent of Innovative Fraud Detection and Prevention Technologies Mitigate Risks Pertaining to Fraudulent transactions Use of Statistical data analysis techniques Witnesses a Robust Increase Geographic Market Analysis Sophisticated Frauds & Short Supply of Professionals to Inhibit Growth Select Vertical Trends Driving Growth Fraud Detection and Prevention: An Overview Applications Segments of Fraud Detection and Prevention Recent Market Activity Select Innovations & Advancements
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030 Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools to Safeguard Enterprise Data: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023 Digital Transformation by Industry: 2023 Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023 Industry 4.0 Technologies with Strongest Impact on Organizations: 2023 Global e-Commerce Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024 Types of E-Commerce Frauds COVID-19 Pandemic Elevates Opportunities Global B2C e-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023 Global e-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023 Digital Transformation in Retail Industry Promises Lucrative Growth Opportunities: Global Retail IT Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024 Top Technology Investments in BFSI Sector: 2023 Global Internet Users in Billion for the Years 2014 through 2023 Global AI Investment (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 through 2023 Industry Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by Function: 2023 Anomaly Detection: An Overview Cumulative Global Online Fraud (In US$ Billion) Between 2020 to 2024 by Region Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025 Opportunity Indicator: Global Spending (In US$ Billion) on IoT for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2024
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
United States Canada Japan China Europe France Germany Italy United Kingdom Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Australia India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East Iran Israel Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Rest of Middle East Africa
IV. COMPETITION
