Trust Stamp® Has Been Accepted As A Participant Of The United Nations Global Compact

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trust Stamp, the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM that is committed to leveraging Artificial Intelligence to achieve universal access to identity has been accepted as a full participant in the United Nations Global Compact

ATLANTA, GA, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI) a company that prides itself on its Global perspective with team members from 22 nationalities spread across eleven countries on four continents has been accepted as a full participant in the United Nations Global Compact having committed to actively engaging at a global level to support the Compact's Ten Principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.

Trust Stamp accelerates societal and financial inclusion by developing innovative AI-Powered technologies that establish secure“identity for all”, enabling access to global services without compromising personal data. Through ethical implementation and technical interoperability, Trust Stamp fosters an open ecosystem for barrier-free value exchange, empowering individuals and promoting economic mobility, equality, and justice.

By entering into the Compact Trust Stamp affirms its commitment to integrating the development goals of the United Nations into the company's core strategy, culture, and daily operations and to intensifying its efforts to contribute and engage in collaborative projects that advance the broader development goals of the United Nations, particularly focusing on the Sustainable Development Goals.

Jonathan Patscheider, a Trust Stamp Vice President commented,“By prioritizing ethical data practices and taking a thoughtful approach to leveraging AI-powered technology we are dedicated to responsibly navigating the complex landscape of sustainable development. With this approach we believe that we can serve as a beacon of possibility in the use of Artificial Intelligence to harmonize efficiency with ethics, transparency and sustainable development always upholding the fundamental values of humanity, neutrality, and impartiality that must underpin all ethical progress.”

As an element of the Compact, Trust Stamp has committed to enhancing transparency and public accountability by regularly reporting on its efforts to implement the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact.

Inquiries:

Trust Stamp Email: ...

Jonathan Patscheider



Vice President

...





About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

With offices in six countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq: IDAI).

Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are“forward-looking statements” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events-based information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.