Alliance For Decision Education Recognized As One Of The Nonprofit Times’ Best Nonprofits To Work For

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Decision Education Leader Ranked as 24th on the List of Organizations Where Leaders Have Excelled in Creating High-Quality Workplaces

PHILADELPHIA, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliance for Decision Education (the Alliance), a national nonprofit organization leading the movement to have decision-making be part of every student's learning experience, today announced that it has been recently named one of the 2024 Best Nonprofits to Work For, finishing 24th on the list of all nonprofits and 7th among small nonprofits.

The NonProfit Times, the leading national business publication for nonprofit managers, has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify nonprofit organizations where leaders have excelled in creating quality workplaces. This survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the nonprofit industry, benefiting the industry's economy, workforce, and businesses. The list is made up of 50 organizations.

“Our teams work to cultivate a workplace environment where everyone feels empowered to reach their full potential,” said Adriana Massara, Interim Executive Director at the Alliance.“We remain committed to living our values and are grateful for the opportunity to work with individuals who are dedicated to our mission of empowering students with essential skills and dispositions for making better decisions.”

Nonprofits from across the United States entered the two-part survey process to determine Best Nonprofits to Work For: an evaluation of workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics, as well as an employee survey. The combined scores determined the top nonprofits and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the ranking.

For more information on The Nonprofit Times' Best Nonprofits to Work For program, visit .

About the Alliance

The Alliance for Decision Education (the Alliance) is a national nonprofit and field builder with the mission of improving lives by empowering students with essential skills and dispositions for making better decisions. The Alliance was co-founded by best-selling author, speaker, and consultant in decision-making, Annie Duke, Ph.D. , and is backed by experts in decision science and a broad range of other fields-including several Nobel laureates . We believe that better decisions lead to better lives and a better society.

As a field builder, the Alliance aligns, coordinates, and amplifies the efforts of organizations and individuals working toward the vision of Decision Education being part of every student's learning experience. We partner with teachers, researchers, academic and business leaders, families, and community members to raise awareness and develop solutions that can be scaled in classrooms across the country.

For more information about the Alliance for Decision Education, please visit our website at AllianceForDecisionEducation , or follow us on X , LinkedIn , Facebook , and YouTube .





Media Contact

Duane Brozek

Public Relations Senior Manager

...

951.288.9807