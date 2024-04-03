SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Xponential Fitness

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Xponential Fitness, Inc. (“Xponential Fitness” or the“Company”) (NYSE: XPOF) and reminds investors of the April 9, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.



Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Xponential Fitness To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Xponential Fitness stock or options between July 26, 2021 and December 7, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) . You may also click here for additional information: .

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Xponential had permanently closed at least 30 stores; (2) Xponential's reported same-store sales (“SSS”) and average unit volume (“AUV”) metrics had been misstated by excluding underperforming stores; (3) 8 out of 10 Xponential brands were losing money monthly; (4) over 50% of Xponential studios did not make a positive financial return; (5) over 60% of Xponential's revenue was one-time and non-recurring; (6) more than 100 of Xponential's franchises were for sale at a price that is at least 75% less than their initial cost; (7) Xponential had misled many of its franchisees into opening franchises by misrepresenting the financial profile and profitability of its studios, as well as the expected rate of return for new studio openings; and (8) many Xponential franchisees were substantially in debt, suffering high attrition rates and running non-viable studios that had no realistic path to profitability.

On June 26, 2023, Fuzzy Panda published a report on Xponential, which, among other things, represented that: (i) Xponential CEO, defendant Anthony Geisler, has had a long history of misleading investors; (ii) Xponential has issued a series of misleading statements about its store closures and the overall financial health of its franchisee base; (iii) more than 50% of Xponential's studios never make a positive financial return; (iv) more than 100 of Xponential's franchises are for sale at a price that is at least 75% less than their initial cost; (v) 8 out of 10 Xponential brands are losing money monthly; (vi) Xponential's publicly reported SSS and AUV metrics misleadingly exclude underperforming stores; (vii) over 60% of Xponential's revenue is one-time and non-recurring; and (viii) at least 30 Xponential stores had been permanently closed. On this news, the price of Xponential common stock fell more than 37%.

Then, on December 7, 2023, Businessweek published an article titled“Club Pilates, Pure Barre Owners Say Xponential Left Them Bankrupt” which stated that Businessweek had interviewed dozens of former business partners, employees, and franchisees of Xponential who revealed that Xponential misled many franchisees into a“financial nightmare.” The article further stated defendant Geisler“has a track record of combative management, deploying growth-at-all-costs tactics and unleashing aggressive reprisals against anyone who gets in his way.” On this news, the price of Xponential common stock fell more than 26% over two trading days.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Xponential Fitness' conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at