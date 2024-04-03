Notice Of The Annual General Meeting Of Akcinė Prekybos Bendrovė “APRANGA” Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) By the initiative and the decision of the Board of Akcinė prekybos bendrovė“APRANGA” the annual general meeting (hereinafter referred to as the Meeting ) of Akcinė prekybos bendrovė“APRANGA” (legal entity code 121933274, registered at Ukmergės str. 362, Vilnius, hereinafter – the Company ) shareholders will be held on 30 th April 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Registration starts at 10:00 a.m. on 30th April 2024.



Meeting place is the Company's premises at Ukmergės str. 362, Vilnius .

The accounting date for the Meeting is 23rd April 2024 (only the persons who are shareholders of the Company at the close of the accounting day of the Meeting (23rd April 2024) shall have the right to attend and vote at the Meeting in person or their authorized persons or persons with whom an agreement on the disposal of the voting right is concluded).

The shareholder rights accounting day is 15th May 2024 (property rights shall be held by the persons who will be shareholders at the close of the tenth working day after the general shareholders' meeting having adopted the respective decision).

Meeting agenda:

1. Consolidated annual report on the activities of the Company in 2023.

2. Auditor's report on the Company's financial statements and annual report.

3. Approval of the consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2023.

4. Company's profit (loss) allocation for the year 2023.

5. Election of the firm of auditors and establishment of the terms of remuneration for audit services.

6. Amendment of the Articles of Association of the Company and authorization to sign the new wording of the Articles of Association.

The Company is not providing the possibility to attend and vote at the Meeting through electronic means of communication.

Draft resolutions and other information. Draft decisions on each Meeting agenda item, the documents to be submitted to the Meeting and information, which is related to the implementation of the shareholder rights, not later than 21 days prior to the Meeting will be available at the Company's website in section „Investors“. This information also will be available for the shareholders by prior arrangement at the Company's premises at Ukmergės str. 362, Vilnius on business days from 9:00 a.m. to 16:00 p.m. Information shall be provided by phone number: +370 5 2390 843.

Proposals to supplement agenda of the Meeting. Shareholders holding shares that grant at least 1/20 of all votes shall have the right of proposing to supplement the agenda of the Meeting. Draft decisions on the proposed issues shall be submitted together with the proposal or, if the decisions are not needed to be approved, corresponding explanations shall be presented. Proposal to supplement the agenda shall be presented in writing sending it by email ... or by a registered mail to the Company address: Ukmergės str. 362, LT-14311, Vilnius. The agenda shall be supplemented if the proposal is received not later than 14 days before the Meeting (not later than 16th April 2024, 17:00 p.m.).

Proposals of draft resolutions. Shareholders holding shares that grant at least 1/20 of all votes shall have the right of proposing draft resolutions on the issues already included or to be included in the agenda of the Meeting. The proposed draft decisions must be presented in writing sending them by email ... or by a registered mail to the Company address: Ukmergės str. 362, LT-14311 Vilnius. The shareholders shall also be entitled to propose draft resolutions on the Meeting agenda issues at any time prior to the Meeting or during the Meeting.

Questions on issues of the agenda of the Meeting . Shareholders have a right to submit in advance in writing by email ... or by a registered mail to the Company address: Ukmergės str. 362, LT-14311, Vilnius, questions related with the agenda of the Meeting by indicating shareholder's personal (natural or legal) identification code and consent to process natural person`s personal data – personal identification code. The Company must respond if the questions are received not later than 3 business days before the Meeting. The Company shall not respond personally to shareholder's questions if respective information is provided in Company's website .

Voting. The person attending the Meeting and having the right to vote must submit the document confirming person's identity. The person who is not a shareholder beside this document must submit document confirming the right to vote in the Meeting.

The shareholder or its authorized person has a right to vote in advance in writing by filling general ballot paper. Upon the shareholder's written request the Company at least 10 days before the Meeting shall free of charge send the general ballot paper by registered mail or deliver it personally against acknowledgement of receipt. The filled-in general ballot paper and the document confirming the right to vote must be submitted to Company by sending it by registered mail to the address Ukmergės str. 362, 14311 Vilnius or by delivering it to the Company personally not later than on last working day before the Meeting or sending it by email ... .

Power of attorney. Each shareholder has a right pursuant to the procedure established by laws to authorize other person to attend and vote on his/her behalf at the Meeting. Authorized person must present a power of attorney issued pursuant to the procedure established by laws. The power of attorney issued by natural person must be notarized. The power of attorney issued abroad must be translated into Lithuanian and legalized pursuant to the procedure established by laws. The Company does not establish special form of power of attorney.

Other. A shareholder holding shares of the Company acquired in his/her own name but in the interests of other persons must disclose to the Company the identity of the final client, the number of shares to be voted with and the content of the voting instructions submitted to him/her or another explanation regarding the participation and voting at the Meeting agreed with the customer.

If the documents (general ballot paper and attached documents, when they must be submitted, proposals to supplement the agenda of the Meeting, draft resolutions and questions) are sent to the Company by email ... , they must be signed with a qualified electronic signature.

The total number of the Company's shares and the number of shares granting voting rights during the Meeting is the same and amounts to 55 291 960 shares.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801







