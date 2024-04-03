Ingroup International Reports 10,000+ Partners Now Enjoying Monthly Membership Free Status

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inGroup International is reporting that more than 10,000 referring Partners achieved Membership Free status in each of the past two months.



“The 'Membership Free' Incentive is powerful and simple,” says Doug Corrigan, inGroups Chief Marketing Officer.“Partners get their monthly $100 membership payment waived by referring five paying Members and receive 200 Reward Points monthly at no cost as long as they maintain five paying Members. These points can be used on a 1 point to 1 dollar basis to book cruises, hotels, and resorts on the inCruises website. A Partner who keeps this status for a year saves $1,200, gets 2,400 Reward Points, and dramatically boosts their ability to see the world!”

“In the first two months of the year, the Membership Free Incentive saved our global Partner team collectively more than $2 million in Membership payments and awarded them more than $4 million of potential travel savings!” says Anthony Varvaro, inGroups' Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer.”It's inspiring how our unrivaled Partner team is enriching more and more lives with this one-of-a-kind incentive.”

Since inGroups founding through February 29, 2024, Membership Free has saved inCruises Partners more than $43 million in Monthly Member Payments while awarding them more than $86 million in potential travel savings. In that time, 43,032 different inCruises Partners have received at least one monthly Membership Free award.

For more details about the Membership Free Incentive, see this link .

About inGroup International and inCruises

inCruises is a division of inGroup International and one of the world's largest subscription-based travel clubs. Since launching in 2016, inCruises has added more than one million Members and Partners from more than 200 countries and territories. inStays was added in 2022, giving Members access to nearly 200,000 cruises, hotels, and resort offers. inCruises Club Members can earn Reward Points, which they can use to book cruises, hotels, and resorts through the inCruises website, which supports 17 languages.

inGroup is making a measurable difference in its Club Members' lives and provides a world-class business to its growing Partner team. inCruises Club Membership grows exclusively through independent referring Partners who can earn compensation by sharing the exclusive Membership advantages with others.

inGroup International is deeply committed to being a positive global corporate citizen and actively supports Mercy Ships and other humanitarian relief efforts. For more information, visit in and inCruises .

CONTACT: Contact:Beatriz Díaz Vázquez...