Fazoli’S Kicks Off International Growth With 25-Unit Canadian Development Deal

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) America's Favorite QSR Italian Chain Heads North

LOS ANGELES, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc . parent company of Fazoli's, and 17 other restaurant concepts, announces a new development agreement in partnership with franchisee Briwin Restaurants Inc. to bring 25 Fazoli's locations to Canada over the next ten years with the first units expected to open in 2025 in the province of Alberta.

“Fazoli's has enjoyed tremendous success expanding domestically, operating in 26 states with over 200 locations, and is now well positioned to make its international debut,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands .“At FAT Brands, we have a strong network of international franchisees that span across nearly all our restaurant concepts. We're excited to have an experienced operator come from within our Fatburger franchise system and commit to launching and developing an additional FAT Brands restaurant concept in Canada. We are confident that expanding in Canada is a natural first step for Fazoli's in becoming a leading global chain.”

Since 1988, Fazoli's has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. From unlimited signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price. For more information on Fazoli's, visit Fazolis .

For more information on Fazoli's, visit .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit .

About Fazoli's: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

Fast. Fresh. Italian. Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli's owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli's prides itself on serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, sub sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. For more information, visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the timing and performance of new store openings and area development agreements. Forward-looking statements reflect expectations of FAT Brands Inc. (“we” or“our”) concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. These factors are difficult to predict and beyond our control, and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

MEDIA C ONTACT :

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

...

860-212-6509