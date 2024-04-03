(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Recycled Plastics Market Report by Source, Application, Plastic Type, and Country 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The European recycled plastics market size reached 12.7 Million Tons in 2023 and is forecast to reach 19.3 Million Tons by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2023-2032. Increasing corporate sustainability initiatives, the rapid advancements in recycling technologies, rising environmental awareness among consumers, collaborative efforts between governments, businesses, and NGOs, and the escalating implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programs are some of the factors propelling the market.

The market in Europe is majorly driven by the increasing efforts to combat the environmental impact of plastic waste. Generating substantial plastic waste has raised environmental concerns, prompting the rising adoption of recycling practices. Furthermore, the growing government initiatives and stringent regulations to reduce plastic waste and promote a circular economy are pivotal in catalyzing the market. Moreover, the escalating awareness among consumers and businesses regarding the environmental footprint of plastics has fueled demand for sustainable alternatives. The circular economy model, emphasizing recycling and reusing materials, has gained momentum in Europe, further boosting the market. As a result, industries increasingly incorporate recycled plastics into their manufacturing processes, reducing dependence on virgin plastics. Besides, the recycling industry's focus on technological advancements and innovation has enhanced the efficiency of plastic recycling, making it a more economically viable and environmentally friendly option. The shift towards a more sustainable and eco-conscious approach by businesses and a rising consumer preference for eco-friendly products catalyzes the expanding recycled plastics market in Europe. As the circular economy gains traction and environmental awareness continues to grow, the market is poised for sustained expansion, contributing significantly to the region's efforts in mitigating plastic pollution and fostering sustainable resource management.

Europe Recycled Plastics Market Trends/Drivers:

Increasing government incentives and subsidies for businesses

The increasing government incentives and subsidies for businesses are catalyzing the market. Governments across the continent are recognizing the pivotal role of recycling in mitigating plastic pollution and fostering sustainable practices. By offering financial incentives and subsidies, authorities encourage businesses to invest in recycling technologies, infrastructure, and the integration of recycled plastics into their products. These incentives act as a catalyst, offsetting some of the costs of transitioning to recycled materials and making sustainable practices economically viable for businesses. Moreover, government support reflects a commitment to broader environmental goals, aligning with international efforts to combat climate change and reduce carbon footprints. The financial backing incentives enable businesses to innovate and streamline their recycling processes, enhancing efficiency and scalability. This, in turn, drives down the overall cost of producing goods with recycled plastics, making them more competitive in the market. Furthermore, government subsidies create a level playing field, encouraging healthy competition among businesses to adopt sustainable practices. As more companies embrace recycled plastics due to these incentives, the increased demand fosters a self-reinforcing market growth cycle.

Rising awareness about energy savings

The rising awareness about energy savings is propelling the market. As environmental consciousness becomes more ingrained in societal values, businesses and consumers recognize the significant energy savings associated with using recycled plastics. Compared to the energy-intensive processes involved in manufacturing virgin plastics, recycling post-consumer or post-industrial plastics consumes considerably less energy. This understanding is steering industries toward adopting recycled plastics as a sustainable alternative, aligning with broader energy efficiency goals. Moreover, realizing that recycling plastics mitigates the need to extract and process raw materials further underscores the energy-saving potential. The life cycle assessment of recycled plastics consistently demonstrates lower energy consumption and reduced greenhouse gas emissions compared to their virgin counterparts. Businesses, driven by a desire to enhance their environmental credentials and capitalize on cost efficiencies, are thus increasingly integrating these plastics into their production processes. This growing awareness has a cascading effect on consumer choices. Informed consumers are actively seeking products made from these plastics, creating a market demand that, in turn, encourages industries to invest in recycling infrastructure and technologies. As energy savings become a focal point in sustainability discussions, the market is positioned for sustained growth, driven by the collective recognition of its pivotal role in conserving resources and reducing environmental impact.

Europe Recycled Plastics Industry Segmentation:

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country levels from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on source, application and plastic type.

Breakup by Source:



Plastic Bottles

Plastic Films

Rigid Plastics and Foams

Fibres Others

Breakup by Application:



Packaging

Electrical and Electronic

Automotive

Agriculture

Construction and Demolition

Household (Non-Packaging Use) Others

Breakup by Plastic Type:



Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Others

Breakup by Country:



Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain Others

Germany leads the market, accounting for the largest market share

Germany stands as a key influencer and contributor to the recycling landscape in Europe, characterized by robust environmental policies and a strong commitment to sustainability. The country's recycling infrastructure is well-developed, featuring advanced sorting and processing facilities, enhancing recycled plastics' efficiency and quality. Government initiatives in Germany, such as extended producer responsibility programs and waste management regulations, incentivize businesses to incorporate recycled plastics into their production processes. The emphasis on a circular economy and reducing plastic waste align with the country's broader sustainability goals.

Moreover, industries across the country, spanning automotive, packaging, and manufacturing, are increasingly adopting recycled plastics, particularly in response to consumer demand for eco-friendly products. The consumer's environmental consciousness has spurred businesses to invest in sustainable practices and integrate recycled plastics into their products. Besides, the country's position as a leading industrial hub amplifies the impact of its commitment to recycled plastics, influencing neighboring countries and contributing to the overall growth of the market. As Germany continues to pioneer innovative recycling solutions and sustainable initiatives, its role in shaping the market remains pivotal, making it a significant driver in the broader European recycling landscape.

Competitive Landscape:

Top companies are strengthening market growth through strategic initiatives and innovations prioritizing sustainability. These companies actively invest in advanced recycling technologies, enabling them to process diverse plastic waste streams efficiently. By leveraging cutting-edge sorting, cleaning, and reprocessing techniques, these industry leaders enhance the quality of recycled plastics, making them more appealing for a broader range of applications. Additionally, their commitment to research and development facilitates the creation of high-performance recycled plastics that can compete with virgin materials in terms of quality and functionality.

Moreover, top companies are forging partnerships with stakeholders across the supply chain, including suppliers, manufacturers, and retailers. Collaborative efforts streamline the integration of recycled plastics into various products, fostering a more circular approach to plastic use. These companies are also actively engaging with regulatory bodies and participating in industry associations to influence policies that support sustainable practices and incentivize the adoption of recycled materials. Furthermore, their emphasis on corporate sustainability and transparent communication resonates with environmentally conscious consumers. By showcasing their commitment to reducing plastic waste and carbon footprints, these companies are meeting market demands and driving a positive narrative around the viability and importance of recycled plastics.

The market research report has provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape.

Some of the key players in the market include:



Muller-Guttenbrunn Group

MBA Polymers, Inc

Paprec Group Morssinkhof Rymoplast



