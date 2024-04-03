BJP-Led NDA To Fetch 399 Seats, INDIA Bloc Unlikely To Cross 100 Mark: Opinion Poll

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is headed for a landslide victory with close to 400 seats while the Congress-led INDIA bloc is seen getting restricted within the 100 mark, found the INDIA TV in its survey conducted along with CNX agency.

INDIA TV-CNX Opinion Poll sought to gauge public opinion, days before the first phase of the Parliamentary election kicks off from April 19.

According to the survey findings, the BJP is set to fetch its biggest-ever tally on its own, at 342 seats, and together with allies, it may touch the 400 mark, an ambitious goal set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per the Opinion Poll, the INDIA bloc is likely to fare poorly with all constituents striving to achieve double-digit figures. Congress, the biggest Opposition party is projected to win just 38 seats while Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, and the DMK are likely to register victory in 19, 3 and 18 seats respectively. Others including Independents are expected to win close to 90 seats.

BJP is expected to make a clean sweep and turn some states 'saffron' by claiming victory in all constituencies. They include Gujarat (26 seats), Madhya Pradesh (29), Rajasthan (25), Haryana (10), Delhi (7), Uttarakhand (5) and Himachal Pradesh (4 seats).

BJP is also seen striking big in two biggest states of Hindi heartland - Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In Uttar Pradesh, the party is likely to win 77 out of 80 seats (BJP-73, Apna Dal and RLD 2 seats each). Congress and BSP are seen drawing a blank in the state.

In Bihar too, the alliance partners are likely to sweep the state with 38 seats – with BJP claiming victory on 17 and JD on 14 seats and rest by smaller allies.

Other states where BJP is likely to get a lion's share of seats include Jharkhand (12 out of 14), Assam (11 out of 14), Bengal (22 out of 42 ), Karnataka (22 out of 28) and Maharashtra (27 of 48 seats).

The regional satraps are also seen getting swayed away under the BJP wave as they are unlikely to affect the ruling party's victory march. TMC and DMK, both staunch NDA opponents are seen losing ground in their own states.

TMC is seen fetching 19 seats, 3 less than 2019 polls while DMK's numbers are also seen taking a hit, at 18 seats.

Other satraps like YSRCP, TDP, and Biju Janata Dal are likely to win 10, 12 and 11 seats respectively.

INDIA TV-CNX carried out the survey in all 543 constituencies and gathered views of close to 1.80 lakh people, from March 1-March 30 to reach this conclusion, it said.