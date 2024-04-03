Stocks in Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Bombardier

4/3/2024 - 9:54 AM EST - Scotiabank : Partnered with Willful to make estate planning easier for clients. Scotiabank shares T are trading up $0.39 at $68.05.









