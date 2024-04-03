(MENAFN- Baystreet) Swiss Bank UBS Announces $2 Billion Stock Buyback

China's Factory Output Expands For First Time In Six MonthsJapan's Yen Falls To 34-Year LowSwitzerland Surprises Markets With Interest Rate CutU.S. Fed Signals Three Rate Cuts Are Coming In 2024 Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Wednesday, April 3, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Europe's Inflation Rate Falls To 2.4% Inflation across Europe declined to an annualized 2.4% in March, bolstering expectations for interest rate cuts to begin this summer.Economists polled by the Reuters news agency had expected inflation in the 20-nation Euro zone to remain unchanged at 2.6% for March.Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, fell to 2.9% in March from 3.1% in February, also below expectations.Inflation in Europe's biggest economy, Germany, came in at a three-year low of 2.2% in March.Declines in food and gasoline prices were the main reasons for the drop in March inflation, said the European Statistical Office (Eurostat), which released the data.Markets expect the European Central Bank (ECB) will begin lowering interest rates in June. The central bank's next monetary policy meeting is scheduled to take place on April 11.Another key economic indicator that's just been released, Europe's unemployment rate, stood at 6.5% in February, unchanged from the previous month of January.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks