(MENAFN- Baystreet) Matinas Declines on Public Offering

Neurocrine Gains on Release of Test ResultsVerint Flat on Joining with CiscoDisney Wins Board Fight With Activist Shareholder Nelson PeltzTeslarati Warning: Xiaomi EVs Launched Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Stock News You Must Read Today

After an astonishing rally that sent GE Aerospace (GE) up from below $90 last Oct. 2023 to as high as $143.84, investors will watch its split. GE spun off its energy unit. Investors may buy GE Vernova (GEV) to get exposure to the wind turbine production and data center businesses.

Investors may look at Viatris (VTRS), which is a spinoff from Pfizer's (PFE) Upjohn business unit and Mylan. GSK demerged its consumer business through Haleon (HLN). J&J separated its consumer business through Kenvue (KVUE).

In any of those spin-offs, investors should set a three-year timeframe to let the separated businesses develop.

Oil Prices Rise

Markets might as well ignore the core personal consumption expenditures price index. The inflation measure excludes food and energy since those goods are volatile. The bad news is that oil prices are rising. So, the report that the Fed relies on is overlooking the higher oil prices.

Oil prices are near their highest levels of this year, at around $85 a barrel.

Readers should watch the sharp rise in Treasury bond yields closely. The 30-year ETF (TLT) is selling off. The debt market is pricing in a low chance of the Fed cutting rates in June. While equity traders are relying heavily on three rate cuts, that is less likely.

The U.S. GDP figures are strong, so unless the economy suddenly reverses toward a recession, a rate cut heightens inflationary risks.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks