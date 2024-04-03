(MENAFN- Baystreet) Matinas Declines on Public Offering

Neurocrine Gains on Release of Test ResultsDisney Wins Board Fight With Activist Shareholder Nelson PeltzTeslarati Warning: Xiaomi EVs LaunchedIndigo Books To Be Taken Private As Stock Deteriorates Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Verint Flat on Joining with Cisco

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, today announced its expanded partnership with Webex by Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) through the integration of the Verint Open Platform's unified data hub into the Webex App Hub for Webex Contact Center.

Verint Open Platform is built around a unified data hub, which collects all of a brand's behavioral data in a single repository to maximize the business value hidden in their behavioral data. Behavioral data consists of customer interactions, customer experiences (CX), and workforce data that are created across every touch point of the customer with the brand.

“For many brands,” read this morning's news release,“this behavioral data is typically locked up in numerous data silos, where it is hard to access or use for deriving critical business insights. The unified data hub can connect these disparate data silos so the data can then be easily accessed and leveraged to empower employees, supervisors and managers with insights and turn the organization into a highly efficient, data-driven operation.”

Said company official Jono Luk, "Verint's Data Hub is now available as an integration with Webex Contact Center, where customers will be able to enhance customer engagement across every area of the business.”

VRNT shares eked up two cents to $31.15.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks