Neurocrine Gains on Release of Test Results

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) shares moved into positive territory Wednesday, on word that the first patient has been randomized for its Phase 2 clinical study to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of investigational compound NBI-1070770 in adults with major depressive disorder. NBI-1070770 is a novel, selective, and orally active, negative allosteric modulator (NAM) of the NR2B subunit-containing N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA NR2B) receptor.

Said Chief Medical Officer Eiry Roberts, "Based upon our Phase 1 first-in-human study, we are excited to bring this novel oral compound, which acts through a clinically validated mechanism of action, into clinical development as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder. The selectivity of NBI-1070770 for the NMDA NR2B receptor has the potential to benefit patients who have moderate to severe depression."

The NBI-1070770 Phase 2 multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study will enroll approximately 72 adults and is being conducted at centers throughout the United States. The study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of NBI-1070770 in subjects with major depressive disorder compared to placebo on improving symptoms of depression.

NBIX shares acquired 55 cents to $138.29.









