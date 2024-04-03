(MENAFN- Baystreet) Matinas Declines on Public Offering
Neurocrine Gains on Release of Test Results
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) shares moved into positive territory Wednesday, on word that the first patient has been randomized for its Phase 2 clinical study to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of investigational compound NBI-1070770 in adults with major depressive disorder. NBI-1070770 is a novel, selective, and orally active, negative allosteric modulator (NAM) of the NR2B subunit-containing N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA NR2B) receptor.
Said Chief Medical Officer Eiry Roberts, "Based upon our Phase 1 first-in-human study, we are excited to bring this novel oral compound, which acts through a clinically validated mechanism of action, into clinical development as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder. The selectivity of NBI-1070770 for the NMDA NR2B receptor has the potential to benefit patients who have moderate to severe depression."
The NBI-1070770 Phase 2 multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study will enroll approximately 72 adults and is being conducted at centers throughout the United States. The study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of NBI-1070770 in subjects with major depressive disorder compared to placebo on improving symptoms of depression.
NBIX shares acquired 55 cents to $138.29.
