Pardon Issues Commission Convenes Meeting To Review Appeals

The meeting of the Pardon Issues Commission is being held in thepresence of the President of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the appeals submitted to the commission werereviewed.

It should be noted that, so far, 69 pardon decrees and 12amnesty acts have been signed.

President Ilham Aliyev last signed the decree on May 8th of lastyear, "On Pardoning a Number of Convicted Persons on the Occasionof the 100th Anniversary of the National Leader of the AzerbaijaniPeople, Heydar Aliyev."

According to the decree, a total of 801 convicts have beenpardoned. Among them, 463 persons have been released fromdeprivation of liberty sentences, 220 persons have been releasedfrom the unexpired portion of deprivation of liberty sentences, and118 individuals have been released from other penalties not relatedto deprivation of liberty (such as restricted liberty, correctionalwork, fine penalties, and conditional sentences).