Shmyhal, Karis Discuss Creation Of Joint Defense Enterprises

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has met with President of the Republic of Estonia Alar Karis. The parties discussed the creation of joint defense production facilities.

The relevant statement was made by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Shmyhal emphasized that Ukraine needs more weapons to liberate all of its territories from Russian invaders and, thus, is increasing domestic arms production.

“We appreciate Estonia's participation in military assistance initiatives,” Shmyhal said.

Among other things, the parties spoke about Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

“Ukraine should become a member of the EU and NATO. We count on Estonia's support,” Shmyhal noted.

The Prime Minister conveyed the best wishes of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to the President of Estonia and expressed gratitude to the Estonian side for its consistent support.

In addition, Shmyhal thanked Karis for his landmark visit to Ukraine immediately after the Kyiv region was liberated from Russian occupiers two years ago.

A reminder that Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal is paying a working visit to Estonia.

Video: Telegram channel of the Prime Minister of Ukraine

Photo: Denys Shmyhal, Facebook