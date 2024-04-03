Journalists Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 140

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 3 (Petra) -- The death toll of journalists has risen to 140 since the beginning of the Israeli war against the Gaza Strip, according to a statement released on Wednesday by the government media office in Gaza.Earlier, the media office accused the occupation of deliberately killing journalists with the aim of suppressing the Palestinian narrative, attempting to suppress the truth and obstructing the delivery of news and information to regional and international public opinion.The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) had previously condemned the killing of journalists in Gaza, calling for protecting them from the violence of the occupation so that they could perform their work.