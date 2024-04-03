Releasing Inmates Covered By Pardon Law Begins: PSD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 3 (Petra) -- The general pardon ordered by His Majesty King Abdullah II is a royal honor that came during the holy month of Ramadan and has had a good and positive impact among inmates since His Majesty directed the government to implement it, said Brigadier General Falah Majali, Director of the Rehabilitation and Correction Centers Department at the Public Security Directorate (PSD).Majali added that PSD Director, Major General Obaidullah Maaytah, instructed to utilize all capabilities to implement the law, in full coordination with the judicial authorities, in order to ensure the implementation of this pardon in a manner befitting this royal honor.He stressed that the PSD has completed all legal and administrative procedures related to its work related to the implementation of this honor since the issuance of the royal decree to endorse the General Pardon Law of 2024 and its publication in the Official Gazette.Majali confirmed that since this morning, public prosecutors have begun releasing inmates covered by the pardon, noting that the administrative release procedures carried out by the rehabilitation and correction centers do not exceed 15 minutes, and include matters of handing over cash or in-kind items, etc.Majali called on the pardoned inmates to use the pardon as an incentive to move forward in their lives and among their community as active members away from criminal behavior.