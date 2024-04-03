$3.1 Bn Digital Isolator Markets: Capacitive, Magnetic, GMR, Gate Drivers, DC/DC Converters, Adcs - Global Forecast To 2028

The digital isolator market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028

The report provides detailed information regarding drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the digital isolator market. It also analyzes competitive developments such as product launches, acquisitions, expansions, contracts, partnerships, and actions conducted by the key players to grow in the market.

Accelerated demand for noise-free electronics and electrical devices acts as a driver whereas increasing use of isolators in harsh environmental applications, and growing deployment of digital isolators owing to high operating efficiency and space-saving design provide lucrative opportunities to the digital isolator market.

The US accounted for the largest share of the digital isolator market in North America in 2022 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast. The significant presence of key players such as Analog Devices, Inc. (US); Vicor Corporation (US); and NVE Corporation (US) and the growing adoption of gate drivers in the industrial and automotive sectors are the major factors driving the market growth in the US.

The report profiles key digital isolator players and analyzes their market shares. Players profiled in this report are Texas Instruments Incorporated (US); Analog Devices, Inc. (US); Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (US); Infineon Technologies AG (Germany); NVE Corporation (US); ROHM CO., LTD. (Japan); Broadcom (US); Vicor Corporation (US); STMicroelectronics (Switzerland); Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan); Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), etc.

4-channel segment of the digital isolator market holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

4-channel digital isolators accounted for the largest market share (~31%), in terms of value, in 2022 owing to the rising adoption of these digital isolators in industrial, healthcare, and automotive verticals. Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Broadcom (US), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (US), and Texas Instruments Incorporated (US) are among a few major players offering 4-channel digital isolators.

Silicon dioxide (SiO2)-based digital isolators segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Silicon dioxide (SiO2)-based digital isolators are estimated to account for the largest market share (~56%), in terms of value, in 2023. SiO2 is a commonly used material in digital isolators manufactured by companies such as Texas Instruments Incorporated (US) and Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (US). Polyimide-based digital isolators are expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to their superior performance, high protection, and longer lifespan compared to digital isolators based on silicon dioxide (SiO2).

The report provides insights on the following pointers:



Analysis of key drivers (Increased adoption of digital isolators as substitute for optocouplers, high demand for digital isolators from electric vehicle and battery pack manufacturers, elevated use of renewable energy sources worldwide, accelerated demand for noise-free electronics and electrical devices, surged adoption of digital isolators as gate drivers, and significant demand for digital isolators in industrial motor-drive applications), restraints (Inability of digital isolators to transmit low-frequency signals without modulators), opportunities (Rising adoption of electric vehicles globally, increasing safety regulations in industrial automation, growing focus on utilizing digital isolators in high-altitude operations, increasing use of isolators in harsh environmental applications, and growing deployment of digital isolators owing to high operating efficiency and space-saving design), and challenges (High cost of digital isolators compared to optocouplers) influencing the growth of the digital isolator market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the digital isolator market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the digital isolator market across varied regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the digital isolator market

Key Attributes: