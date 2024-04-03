(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pen Needles - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Pen Needles Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2030

The global market for Pen Needles estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The report begins by providing insights into the competitive market presence of key players worldwide in 2022, categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial. It then delves into the standard and safety needle market share positioning for 2022 and projections for 2030, offering a comprehensive overview of the industry landscape. Following this, the report introduces the topic of needles, offering a prelude to their significance within the medical sector. It discusses various types of needles, with a specific focus on pen needles used for insulin injection, providing insights into their market analysis and prospects.

Standard Pen Needles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Safety Pen Needles segment is estimated at 10.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The global pen needles market is forecasted to experience rapid growth, with standard pen needles dominating the market while safety pen needles are expected to witness the fastest growth. Emerging markets are identified as a focal point for future growth opportunities. The competitive landscape is explored further, highlighting top pen needle products and recent market activities, providing valuable insights for stakeholders in the industry.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $836.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR

The Pen Needles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$836.5 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$381.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW



Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Standard (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2022 & 2030

Safety (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2022 & 2030

Needles: A Prelude

Types of Needles

An Insight into Pen Needles

Pen Needles for Insulin Injection

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Global Pen Needles Market Set for a Rapid Growth

Standard Pen Needles Dominate, Safety Pen Needles to Witness Fastest Growth

Emerging Markets: Focal Point for Future Growth

Competitive Landscape

Top Pen Needle Products Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rise in Diabetic Population Continues to Drives Demand for Pen Needles

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030 and 2045

World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045P)

Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2019 and 2045

Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045?

Diabetes Emerges as One of the Leading Causes of Mortality

Diabetes-Related Deaths as % of Total Deaths in Below 60 Years Population by Region: 2023

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drive the Demand for Pen Needles

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

High Risk of Diabetes in the Fast Expanding Aging Population Benefit Market Expansion

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Pen Needles Gain Traction as Insulin Pens Rise in Popularity for Administering Insulin

Smart Insulin Pens: A Growing Area of Interest

Increasing Role of Self-Injection Devices in Diabetes Management

Needle-Free Alternatives: A Growing Threat

Innovative Technologies Revolutionize Pen Needles Market

Advancements in Insulin Delivery Methods Drive the Demand for Pen Needles

Advancements in Pen Needle Technology

Droplet Micron Insulin Needle Represents Innovation in the Diabetes Supply Market

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Aids Pen Drives Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P Rising Demand for Biosimilar Drugs Propel the Market for Pen Needles

