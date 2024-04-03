Rodenticides Market Analysis Report: Exploring Industry Drivers And Future Outlook

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodenticides are chemical substances or compounds specifically designed to kill rodents, such as rats and mice. They are commonly used to control rodent infestations in various settings, including residential, commercial, agricultural, and industrial environments. Rodenticides work by either directly poisoning the rodents upon ingestion or by disrupting their physiological processes, leading to eventual death. These substances come in various forms, including baits, pellets, powders, and liquids, and are often formulated to attract rodents while being toxic to them. The global rodenticides market is estimated at USD 5.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The rodenticides market is witnessing a significant surge in interest and investment, with its end use in urban centers emerging as a key driver of this growth. The abundance of easily accessible food sources in urban settings, such as overflowing trash cans, spilled grains, and accessible pet food, attracts and sustains larger rodent populations compared to rural areas, where there are less waste and more natural predators. This dynamic is likely to influence the demand for rodenticides, as urban environments may require more intensive rodent control measures to manage the larger populations effectively. Rodents are vectors for various diseases, including leptospirosis, hantavirus, and plague. To minimize the risk of disease transmission to humans and pets, rodent control measures, including the use of rodenticides, are often implemented in urban centers.

Download PDF brochure:

Key Players in Rodenticides Market



BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

UPL (India)

Neogen Corporation (US)

Anticimex (Sweden)

Ecolab (US)

Rentokil Initial plc (UK)

Senestech, Inc. (US)

Rollins, Inc. (US)

Liphatech, Inc. (US) JT Eaton & Co., Inc. (US)

Rodenticides Market Drivers



Urbanization: As urban areas expand, they create environments conducive to rodent infestations. Growing urban populations lead to increased demand for rodenticides to control rodent populations in residential, commercial, and industrial settings.



Agricultural Practices: Agriculture relies on effective rodent control to protect crops from damage. Farmers use rodenticides to mitigate losses caused by rodents feeding on crops and stored food supplies.



Public Health Concerns: Rodents are vectors for various diseases that pose risks to human health, such as leptospirosis, hantavirus, and salmonellosis. Controlling rodent populations in urban and rural areas helps prevent the spread of these diseases, driving the demand for rodenticides.



Infrastructure Protection: Rodents can cause damage to infrastructure, including buildings, electrical wiring, and pipelines, leading to costly repairs. Rodenticides are used to manage rodent populations and mitigate infrastructure damage.



Regulatory Compliance: Regulatory frameworks mandate the use of rodenticides in certain situations, such as food handling establishments and agricultural operations, to ensure compliance with health and safety standards. This regulatory environment drives the demand for rodenticides.

Consumer Awareness: Increased awareness of the health risks associated with rodent infestations motivates homeowners and businesses to invest in rodent control measures, including the use of rodenticides.

Pellet Form: Preferred Choice in Rodenticide Application

In 2023, pellet-based rodenticides dominated the market, capturing the largest share in terms of value. Their ease of handling and application make them popular among both professionals and homeowners. Pellet-based rodenticides can be conveniently placed in bait stations, trays, or directly inserted into rodent burrows. Additionally, they boast a longer shelf life compared to alternative formulations like liquid or gel baits, minimizing the need for frequent replacements. Their durability against environmental factors such as moisture and humidity ensure effectiveness even in challenging weather conditions, contributing to their increasing application.

Mice: Rapid Growth Segment in Rodenticide Market

Mice are estimated to exhibit the highest growth rate in the rodenticide market. Their widespread presence and adaptability across various environments, combined with their high reproductive rate, contribute to their rapid population expansion. Omnivorous behavior allows mice to opportunistically feed on a variety of foods, facilitating their survival in diverse habitats. These factors drive the need for effective rodenticides to manage mouse infestations, leading to their significant growth within the rodent type of segment.

Inquiry before Buying:

Rodenticides Market Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is poised for the fastest growth in terms of value in the rodenticides market. Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and extensive agricultural activities create ideal conditions for rodent infestations to thrive in this region. The demand for rodenticides is consequently on the rise to manage pest populations effectively. Agriculture, a significant sector in many Asia Pacific countries, faces challenges from rodents damaging crops and contaminating food stores, further driving the need for rodenticides to safeguard agricultural productivity.

Browse Related Reports:

Agriculture Industry

Pest Control Market

Insect Pest Control Market

Agricultural Fumigants Market

Pea Processed Ingredients Market

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTMMarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook:Mr. Aashish MehraMarketsandMarketsTM INC.630 Dundee RoadSuite 430Northbrook, IL 60062USA: +1-888-600-6441Email: ...