Brilliant Earth And Renowned Conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall Join Forces In Groundbreaking Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. ("Brilliant Earth" or the"Company") (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced a partnership with Dr. Jane Goodall and her foundation, the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI), in celebration of Dr. Goodall's 90th birthday. This landmark collaboration, to support the Jane Goodall Institute and the advancement of more ethical practices within the fine jewelry industry, represents a significant step forward in raising awareness about transparent and responsible sourcing of diamonds and precious metals. To celebrate the partnership, which will culminate with an exclusive 100% recycled gold fine jewelry collection later this year, the Brilliant Earth Foundation has donated $100,000 to JGI as an inaugural contribution to Dr. Goodall's 90th birthday fundraising campaign to fund the conservation work of the JGI.



This transformative partnership unites two female pioneers, Dr. Jane Goodall, renowned ethologist, conservationist, anthropologist and founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, and Beth Gerstein, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Brilliant Earth. Both share a dedication to sustainability and social responsibility. As champions of ethical practices and environmentalism, both Brilliant Earth and the Jane Goodall Institute are committed to creating a positive impact on the planet and its inhabitants. The two organizations will leverage their shared missions to catalyze action in sustainability and conservation, raising awareness and support for the Jane Goodall Institute, ultimately creating positive change within the jewelry industry and beyond.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Jane Goodall and the Jane Goodall Institute,” says Beth Gerstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Brilliant Earth.“Jane is a beacon of leadership, courage, and inspiration and we are honored to celebrate her, and her legacy, on her 90th birthday. Together, we share a commitment to creating positive change. By uniting Brilliant Earth's dedication to creating a more compassionate and sustainable jewelry industry and Jane's lasting legacy of environmental stewardship, we hope to empower consumers to make informed choices that prioritize the well-being of both people and the planet.”

Brilliant Earth is a leader in the jewelry industry for its responsible practices and commitment to the ethical and transparent sourcing of its materials. The Brilliant Earth Foundation furthers the impact of this work by focusing on responsible sourcing, social impact and climate action, improving the communities where diamonds, gemstones, and precious metals are mined. As a pioneer in lab-grown diamonds since 2012, Brilliant Earth has continually set new industry standards for sustainable practices, including the recently launched Renewable Collection, lab diamonds grown, cut and polished using 100% renewable energy; and the Capture Collection, which is the world's largest collection of captured-carbon lab diamonds.

The Jane Goodall Institute works to protect and restore critical habitats, supports initiatives that improve the health and education of women and girls, cultivates local livelihoods in harmony with nature, and is a leader in mobilizing the next generation of conservation leaders.

“I am delighted to partner with Brilliant Earth, a company that shares our values and dedication to ethical practices and environmental conservation,” says Jane Goodall.“Together, we can amplify our impact and inspire others to join us in preserving the natural world and all its inhabitants. I am incredibly grateful for their donation to the Jane Goodall Institute, which will help to continue our commitment to a more sustainable future.”

Brilliant Earth and Dr. Goodall will kick off their partnership with a luncheon celebrating Brilliant Earth's“The Future is Brilliant” campaign attended by emerging next generation leaders who are following in Dr. Goodall's footsteps including Lauren Singer, Leah Thomas, Geri Hirsch, Maya Penn, and Aditi Mayer.“Jane has been an inspiration to millions, and it is a particularly proud day in our nearly 20-year journey as a company to support the continuation of her legacy while celebrating and inspiring the next generation of leaders,” Gerstein said.

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omni-channel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company's mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, compassionate and inclusive jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth now has more than 37 showrooms and serves customers in over 50 countries worldwide. For more information, visit BrilliantEarth .

The Jane Goodall Institute is a global community-centered conservation organization founded in 1977 that advances the vision and work of Dr. Jane Goodall. By understanding, protecting and improving the welfare of chimpanzees and other great apes, while inspiring action to conserve the natural world we all share, we improve the lives of people, other animals, and the environment. Learn more at janegoodall. Follow Jane and JGI at Facebook/JaneGoodall and @janegoodallinst on Instagram and Twitter.

