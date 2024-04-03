Ninepoint Partners Appoints Christopher Bean As Head Of Corporate Development

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”), one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms, announced the appointment of Christopher Bean as Managing Director, Head of Corporate Development. In this role, he will be responsible for identifying, evaluating, and executing strategic initiatives to drive growth of the organization.



“We are excited to have Chris join our firm. His significant experience as a leader in the Canadian financial markets will truly be an asset to the Firm as we look to continue to evolve and grow” said James Fox, Ninepoint Managing Parter and co-Chief Executive Officer.

Bean has more than two decades of experience as an investment banker, strategic advisor and corporate lawyer. He most recently served as Managing Director, Financial Institutions Group and Head of Investment Funds at RBC Capital Markets where he was responsible for the bank's coverage of the Canadian wealth and asset management sectors and led a wide range of M&A and corporate financing transactions for both private and public Canadian firms. He also led RBC's Investment Funds team to the top of the investment banking league charts in the Canadian closed-end fund market.

Prior to joining RBC, Bean spent seven years as a lawyer at Stikeman Elliott LLP where he advised on international M&A and corporate finance transactions in North America, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Australia.

Bean holds an MBA from INSEAD and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Ontario.

