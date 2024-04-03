Here Comes The Hot Stepper: AGS Unveils Its First Mechanical Stepper And More At IGA 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGS (NYSE: AGS or "the Company"), a global gaming supplier of high-performing slot, table, and interactive products, steps into a new vertical as it unveils its first mechanical reel cabinet among a diverse lineup of new products at the 2024 Indian Gaming Association (“IGA”) trade show in Anaheim, CA. AGS is set to sizzle with a stunning array of new products, from mesmerizing slot hardware and cutting-edge core and premium games to its ultra-reliable card shufflers, award-winning table progressives, and growing library of online games.





Where Nostalgia and Modern Technology Collide

At IGA in booth 460, AGS transcends time with the highly anticipated launch of its classic RevelTM cabinet. Featuring traditional stepper elements reminiscent of gaming's golden age, Revel transports players back in time with its authentic jackpot bell, mechanical arm-pull, and champagne gold accents. The classic-meets-modern cabinet seamlessly interlaces approachable modern touches such as game-state controlled reel LED lights and a vivid 4K high-definition video paytable display, all framed by AGS' iconic twinkling eclipse lighting. The combination of these features sets the framework for AGS to offer unmatched three-reel games, including the first four mechanical stepper games premiering at IGA: Triple TreasureTM , Liberty DiamondTM , Flaming ReelsTM , and Diamond ReelsTM .

Heavy-Hitters Stepping Up to the Plate

But that's not all – AGS will reveal new core and premium games to support its recently launched Spectra UR49TM and Spectra UR43 PremiumTM form factors, including the Triple Coin Treasures GoldTM brand extension from the award-winning Triple Coin Treasures® games and the trending Bacon RichesTM games displayed on the chart-topping Spectra UR43TM portrait cabinet.

The Crescendo of Online Gaming

AGSi, AGS' Interactive division, is making waves in the online gaming world, earning the number two spot in the most recent Eilers-Fantini Online Game Performance Report and picking up momentum leading into IGA with its successful cross-channel debut of Rakin' Bacon Odyssey® in New Jersey and its expansion with multiple operator partners in West Virginia. AGSi continues executing on its game roadmap with new high-performing real-money online games released into the market–most recently earning five spots per the March '24 Eilers-Fantini Online Game Performance 25 New Top Game Ranks: Platinum 8X8X8XTM (#2), AGSi's interactive-first game Double ShamrockTM (#14), Rakin' Bacon Deluxe® Golden Blessings® (#16), Gold Inferno® (#21), and Mine BlastTM (#25).

Bringing Industry-Leading Innovations to the Table

AGS' single-deck shuffler, Pax S® will be on display at IGA. Its unmatched reliability provides operators with more optionality, and its hassle-free setup has made it possible to quickly go live in over 65 casinos across 20 states and provinces since first launching in 2022. In addition, AGS' award-winning side bet progressive system Bonus SpinTM Xtreme continues to create celebratory jackpots by linking all table games on a floor and recently awarded its highest progressive jackpot to date of over $1.5 million. The Tables division continues to innovate on the popular progressive system and will showcase an added high-hand option to operators looking to award players for high-ranking hands.

Don't miss out on all the excitement at IGA - follow AGS at @play_AGS on social media for updates and visit booth 460 to experience AGS' thrilling new products. Get ready to revel in the future of gaming with AGS!

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, and our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at .

