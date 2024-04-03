Changes In The Management Board Of Nordic Fibreboard AS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Supervisory Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS decided to elect Kristjan Erm as a new member of the management board, whose mandate begins on April 3, 2024 and is valid for 3 years.



Kristjan Erm has graduated from Estonian Entrepreneurship University of Applied Sciences in 2011, majoring in Business Management, specializing in Logistics Management. In total, Kristjan Erm has 15 years of experience in managing international sales and business development. He started his international sales career in 2009 at the Estonian company Kinema, as a sales manager for the Finnish market, and for the last 10 years, Kristjan Erm has worked in the field of industrial electronics in the position of Business Development Manager. For the last 6 years, he was a member of the global business development team of GPV Group, one of Europe's largest industrial electronics development and manufacturing companies working in development of new sales, developing new market entry strategies and leading strategic partnership developments with selected global key accounts. Starting from the beginning of 2024 Kristjan Erm joined Trigon group.

Enel Äkke

Nordic Fibreboard AS

Member of Management Board

