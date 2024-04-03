Man Slashes His Throat With Knife In Karnataka HC Premises, Rushed To Hospital

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, April 3 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a man tried to commit suicide in the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday by slashing his throat with a surgical knife, police said.

He has been shifted to a hospital and is being operated on.

The incident took place at the court hall number 1 located close to the bench of the Chief Justice.

The man was identified as Chinnam Srinivas, 55, from Mysuru.

According to police, Srinivas had slit his throat with a small surgical knife after submitting a petition in the court. The blood vessels located close to the oesophagus have been damaged and he was shifted to the Bowring Hospital immediately by the authorities.

Srinivas had come with his wife to the court to file a petition before the Chief Justice, according to sources.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he had entered into an agreement with Sridhar Rao and others for building an apartment and sharing the income, but alleged that he was cheated of Rs 93 lakh. He had lodged a case of cheating and being threatened at the Vijayanagar police station in Mysuru. A single judge of the High Court had directed the parties to settle the matter in the civil court. He had come to the court to submit a petition in this regard.

Further details are yet to emerge regarding the case and police are yet to make an official statement regarding the incident.