Singapore Rule Out Hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games Citing 'Various Factors'

(MENAFN- IANS) Singapore, April 3 (IANS) Singapore has officially ruled out hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games. This decision comes after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew as the original host in July due to escalating costs, leaving the Commonwealth Games Federation scrambling to find a replacement.

Despite efforts to entice potential hosts, including offering Malaysia £100 million to cover costs, the search has been met with challenges. Malaysia's rejection of the offer last month further complicated the situation, leaving the fate of the 2026 Games uncertain with just two years remaining until the event's scheduled date.

In a joint statement, Commonwealth Games Singapore (CGS) and Sport Singapore (SportsSG) confirmed that they have studied the feasibility of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games and have decided not to make any bid to host the Games, giving no more detail.

Singapore, which has never hosted the Games before, cited various factors in their decision-making process.

The uncertainty surrounding the 2026 Games echoes the tumultuous history of the event, with the South African city of Durban originally slated to host the 2022 edition before being stripped of hosting rights in 2017 due to financial difficulties and missed deadlines. Birmingham subsequently stepped in to fill the void and host the event.

Australian cities Gold Coast, which hosted the 2018 Games, and Perth, also subsequently dropped their joint bid for the 2026 Games, citing a lack of support from the state or federal governments.

Looking ahead, the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games also remains undecided after the government of Alberta, Canada withdrew its support for a bid. The lack of confirmed hosts for both the 2026 and 2030 Games underscores the challenges faced by the Commonwealth Games Federation in securing suitable venues and partners for its flagship event.