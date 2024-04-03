Inspiremd To Present At The 23Rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEL AVIV, Israel and MIAMI, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuardTM Embolic Prevention Stent System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke, today announced that Marvin Slosman, Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a company update presentation at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, which is being held April 8-11, 2024.
Presentation details:
| Date:
| Wednesday, April 10th
|
|
| Time:
| 8:00-8:40 AM ET
|
|
| Webcast:
| , or on the Events section of the company's Investor Relations website at .
|
|
About InspireMD, Inc.
InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free long-term outcomes. InspireMD's common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR.
We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website. For more information, please visit .
Investor Contacts:
Craig Shore
Chief Financial Officer
InspireMD, Inc.
888-776-6804
...
Chuck Padala, Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
646-627-8390
...
...
MENAFN03042024004107003653ID1108054367
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.