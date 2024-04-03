March Home Sales Growth Off Last Month’S Pace, But Supply Still Building In The Fraser Valley

However, March sales were slower than anticipated with 1,395 transactions recorded on the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board's Multiple Listings Service® (MLS®), a 13 per cent increase over February, but still 31 per cent below the 10-year average. Sales were the second lowest recorded for a March in a decade. Active listings were 6,197, up by 11 per cent over last month and by 37 per cent over March 2023.

“With inventory building, buyers now have more opportunities in both the detached and attached markets compared to one year ago,” said Jeff Chadha, Chair of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board.“However, despite increased options, some buyers may still be waiting on the sidelines for the financing landscape to further settle before they feel comfortable getting back into the market.”

New listings increased 7 per cent in March, to 2,986 but remain 12 per cent below the 10-year average. With a sales-to-active listings ratio of 23 per cent, overall market conditions remain in seller's market territory. The market is considered balanced when the ratio is between 12 per cent and 20 per cent.

“Despite slower than anticipated sales in March, sellers who draw on the knowledge and expertise of a professional REALTOR® to help price their property appropriately, are, in some cases, getting multiple offers and are seeing their property move quickly,” said FVREB CEO Baldev Gill.“That's why we always encourage buyers and sellers to work with their local REALTOR® who understands the changing market conditions and can protect their interests.”

The average number of days homes are spending on the market continues to decline, with single-family detached homes spending 27 days on the market, down from 35 days in February, apartments spending 26 days on the market, down from 29 days in February and townhomes moving more quickly at 20 days, down from 28 days on the market in February.

Overall Benchmark prices edged up again in March, by 1.4 per cent from February and up 4.6 per cent over March 2023.

MLS® HPI Benchmark Price Activity



Single Family Detached: At $1,517,100, the Benchmark price for an FVREB single-family detached home increased 2.1 per cent compared to February 2024 and increased 8.8 per cent compared to March 2023.

Townhomes: At $846,900, the Benchmark price for an FVREB townhome increased 1.9 per cent compared to February 2024 and increased 7.2 per cent compared to March 2023. Apartments: At $555,000, the Benchmark price for an FVREB apartment/condo increased 1.6 per cent compared to February 2024 and increased 6.9 per cent compared to March 2023.



The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board is an association of 5,160 real estate professionals who live and work in the BC communities of Abbotsford, Langley, Mission, North Delta, Surrey, and White Rock.