Mayfair Acquisition Corp. Announces Termination Of Amalgamation Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayfair Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: MFA.P) (" Mayfair ") announces of the amalgamation agreement dated November 17, 2023, as amended on February 28, 2024, with Boa Gold Corp. has been terminated in accordance with its terms and the proposed qualifying transaction will not proceed. Accordingly, it is anticipated that the common shares of Mayfair will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at the opening of the market on or about April 5, 2024.



Mayfair will continue to identify and evaluate prospective business opportunities for the completion of its qualifying transaction.

About Mayfair Acquisition Corp.

Mayfair was incorporated on May 5, 2021 pursuant to the provisions of the BCBCA and is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the Manual) listed on the TSXV and a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. Mayfair has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash. Mayfair's only business is to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction (as defined in Policy 2.4).

