Creative Health Care Management Donna Wright Awarded The 2024 Marlene Kramer Lifetime Achievement Award

Bloomington, MN, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Health Care Management (CHCM) is delighted to announce that Donna Wright has been chosen as the recipient of the prestigious 2024 Marlene Kramer Lifetime Achievement Award by the Association for Nursing Professional Development (ANPD).

This prestigious honor, the pinnacle of recognition within the Association for Nursing Professional Development (ANPD), is awarded to individuals who have profoundly influenced the nursing profession and the organization itself.

Established by the ANPD Board of Directors in 2016 and first awarded to Dr. Marlene Kramer in 2017, the award is a testament to enduring impact and dedication within nursing research and the nursing community.

~ Gen Guanci, CEO, Creative Health Care Management

About Donna Wright, MS, RN, NPD-BC

Donna Wright's selection recognizes her substantial contributions and unwavering commitment to the nursing profession and her knowledge of development and professional practice in nursing care. A long-standing member of the ANPD and a distinguished figure at Creative Health Care Management (CHCM), Wright's influence extends through her pioneering work and numerous publications, including seminal books that have become essential readings in nursing professional development.

Wright's association with CHCM and her extensive contributions to nursing professional development through innovative practices and impactful publications have significantly advanced the field. Wright's dedication to nurturing the growth of her peers over the past three decades within ANPD underscores her commitment to the profession.

“What an honor to receive this award. ANPD is an organization that supports and shapes professional development. I have been a member for the last 3 decades and over the years, so many other professional development specialists encouraged me and shaped my growth. To them, I am grateful,” said Donna Wright on receiving the award.

Donna is a renowned consultant and speaker in team and leadership development, celebrated for her sharp humor and practical insight. With her exceptional expertise and a broad, international outlook, she has made her mark across the globe, working on every continent except Antarctica-a goal she humorously aspires to achieve.

This lifetime achievement award is a testament to Wright's enduring impact on the professional development of nurses. Creative Health Care Management and the broader nursing community celebrate her exceptional achievements and contributions.

The Ultimate Guide to Competency Assessment in Health Care

Donna Wright's book,“The Ultimate Guide to Competency Assessment in Health Care” presents an impactful, streamlined strategy for evaluating competencies. This approach centers on identifying and prioritizing the essential elements required to attain the intended results effectively.

The Wright Competency Model, enriched with examples, makes this book an indispensable resource for developing a competency system that is both impactful and easy to manage. Offering a wealth of tools for selecting, verifying, and outlining the competency assessment process,“The Ultimate Guide to Competency Assessment in Health Care” is an essential addition to your professional toolkit. With more than 50,000 copies sold globally, this publication has set the benchmark for competency evaluation in the industry.

The ANPD ASPIRE 2024 Convention

The 2024 ASPIRE convention will be April 9 – 12 in Chicago, Illinois. This convention offers continuing education for Nursing Professional Development Practitioners. Connect with your NPD colleagues for a deep dive educational journey that will motivate you to embrace innovation, adopt and refine best practices, and empower you to serve as mentors and catalysts for change.

ANPD Awards and Scholarship Winners 2024

The award will be presented at the 2024 ANPD Aspire Convention in Chicago on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. The awards ceremony begins at 12:00pm CT.

This occasion promises to be a momentous event, celebrating the highest honor, excellence and dedication within the nursing profession and nursing professional development community.

Meet Donna Wright and Learn About CHCM and CHCI

Donna Wright will represent Creative Health Care Management at booth #517 next to Aaron Garner from Creative Health Care Insight at booth #519. They welcome all visitors and hope to share their knowledge and perhaps schedule a demonstration of the new platform offered by Creative Health Care Insight .

About Creative Health Care Management (CHCM)

CHCM offers custom solutions for various services, including Relationship-Based Care, shared governance, professional development, and Magnet® Recognition Program consulting. The organization has transformed countless health care organizations spanning more than 4 decades.

Hospitals, leadership teams, and behavioral health centers that need culture transformations rely on CHCM.

For more information about Donna Wright's work and CHCM, please visit our website:

