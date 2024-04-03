Sekur Private Data To Harness AI To Turbocharge Enterprise Sales Strategy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, FL and TORONTO, ON, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SKUR) (FRA:GDT0) (“Sekur” or the“Company”), a leading Swiss hosted secure and private communications platform, announced the launch of an advanced marketing initiative leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to accelerate its enterprise sales strategy and fuel revenue growth.

The Company will look to leverage AI and automated tools to gain deeper insights into customer behavior, preferences, and market sectors cybersecurity threats such as BEC attacks, that are not being resolved by traditional big tech solutions. This data-driven approach will enable highly targeted marketing campaigns, personalized messaging, and optimized sales strategies tailored for enterprise cybersecurity decision makers.

Alain Ghiai, the CEO of Sekur Private Data, commented: "By streamlining our sales funnel through automated lead generation and qualifications, we can rapidly scale our outreach to CISOs, CIOs, COOs, security directors, IT procurement leaders, and cybersecurity analysts at Fortune 500 companies and government agencies. Businesses of all sizes are having to find solutions against BEC attacks, as cyber-attacks against traditional email platforms are multiplying at an extraordinarily rapid scale. SekurMail has countermeasures to BEC attacks, such as its SekurSend/SekurReply technology, and solutions to keep SEC compliant messaging communications, such as SekurMessenger , for FINRA regulated companies and publicly listed companies, large or small. We believe that our SekurMessenger, SekurMail and SekurVPN business and enterprise privacy solutions will be a success with governments, telecom operators, and enterprises in all sectors."

The company will explore developing a channel partner program to foster profitable relationships with leading cybersecurity consultants and solution providers. These partners will offer Sekur 's Swiss-hosted privacy communications solutions as a value-add to complement their existing enterprise offerings. Sekur has already signed an agreement to integrate with the largest B2B platform, IngramMicro, and plans to have this integration fully operational in Q4 2024. Additionally, Sekur has already garnered interest from several channel partners in the USA and telecom operators in the Middle East. Of particular interest is Sekur's SekurRelay email technology, which lets governments and enterprises select Sekur and its SekurSend feature for part of its workforce, such as C-level and management force, instead of migrating the entire enterprise onto the Sekur platform.

The Company is engaging in this two-pronged strategy of applied AI marketing and cultivating an expansive channel partner network to position it at the forefront of the cybersecurity industry with precise customer targeting and an extended sales force, by driving exponential growth of its communications platform to enterprises globally.

The AI-driven marketing initiative marks an acceleration of Sekur's recently announced launch of its Enterprise solutions, focused on rapid market expansion and revenue growth through direct and partner-enabled sales.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure and private communications. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data Ltd. sells its products through its own website, , approved distributors and telecommunications companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide. or

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

