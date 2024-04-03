SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Amylyx

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Amylyx” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: AMLX) and reminds investors of the April 9, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.



Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Amylyx To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Amylyx stock or options between November 11, 2022 and November 8, 2023

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (i) Defendants had overstated RELYVRIO's commercial prospects; (ii) patients were discontinuing treatment with RELYVRIO after six months; (iii) the rate at which new patients were starting treatment with RELYVRIO was decreasing; (iv) accordingly, Defendants had also overstated RELYVRIO's prescription rate; (v) Defendants attempted to hide the foregoing negative trends from investors and the market by blocking analysts from viewing RELYVRIO's prescription data; and (vi) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 9, 2023, Amylyx issued a press release announcing its third quarter ("Q3") 2023 financial results, including Q3 GAAP earnings per share of $0.30, missing consensus estimates by $0.12. That same day, on a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss these results, Company management revealed that, despite "a [purported] steady cadence of new prescriptions written in" Q3 for RELYVRIO, Amylyx's "results were impacted by a number of factors" including a "slowdown in net adds" for RELYVRIO in Q3, which "was primarily driven by increased discontinuations for a variety of reasons", with only "60% of people taking RELYVRIO remain[ing] on therapy six months after initiation in the U.S."

Also on November 9, 2023, Investor's Business Daily published an article addressing the Company's disappointing financial results (the "IBD Article"). The IBD Article cited an Evercore ISI analyst, who questioned Amylyx's assertion that the number of new patients starting treatment with RELYVRIO was "steady", noting that his math suggested otherwise and that Amylyx had blocked analysts from viewing RELYVRIO's prescription data in the summer of 2023. The analyst also stated that, "[k]nowing that [Amylyx's] stock had underperformed in 2023 already, management could have communicated the discontinuations dynamic much earlier," and that the "[s]tock move today in a bad biotech tape and fund performance doesn't help investor confidence among folks that have held onto the stock."

Following these disclosures and the publication of the IBD Article, Amylyx's stock price fell $5.74 per share, or 31.89%, to close at $12.26 per share on November 9, 2023.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Amylyx's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising.

