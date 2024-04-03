New Member Of The Board Has Been Elected At Grigeo AB

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB Grigeo (the "Company") informs that Algimantas Variakojis will cease to be an independent member of the Management Board as of 3rd April 2024 by mutual consent. Martynas Nenėnas has been appointed as a new member of the Management Board as of 4th April 2024.
From November 2020 Mr. Nenėnas has taken up the position of Finance Director of the Company.
Tomas Jozonis
Chief Executive Officer
+370 5 243 58 01
MENAFN03042024004107003653ID1108054309
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.