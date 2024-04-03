New Member Of The Board Has Been Elected At Grigeo AB

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB Grigeo (the "Company") informs that Algimantas Variakojis will cease to be an independent member of the Management Board as of 3rd April 2024 by mutual consent. Martynas Nenėnas has been appointed as a new member of the Management Board as of 4th April 2024.

From November 2020 Mr. Nenėnas has taken up the position of Finance Director of the Company.

Tomas Jozonis

Chief Executive Officer

+370 5 243 58 01