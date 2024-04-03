(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC declare a first dividend for the financial year ending 31 December 2024 of 0.51 pence per share to be paid on 30 April 2024 to shareholders on the register on 12 April 2024.

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850

3 April 2024