(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC
LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45
Dividend Declaration
The Board of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC declare a first dividend for the financial year ending 31 December 2024 of 0.51 pence per share to be paid on 30 April 2024 to shareholders on the register on 12 April 2024.
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850
3 April 2024
MENAFN03042024004107003653ID1108054308
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.