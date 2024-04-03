Armed Forces Conduct Humanitarian Airdrops To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 3 (Petra) - Demonstrating Jordan's commitment to delivering further relief aid to the Gaza Strip during Ramadan, the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army, alongside allied nations, conducted seven humanitarian and food aid airdrops north of the Strip Wednesday.These operations involved aircraft from various nations, including the Royal Jordanian Air Force, three from the United States, one from the United Arab Emirates, one from Egypt, and one from Germany.The Jordan Armed Forces reiterate their dedication to providing humanitarian and medical assistance through air transport from Marka Airport to El Arish International Airport, as well as through airdrops or ground convoys directly to Gaza. These efforts aim to support the people of Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan, fostering cooperation and solidarity between Jordan and Palestine.Since the onset of Israeli aggression on Gaza, the Jordan Armed Forces have conducted 69 airdrops, with an additional 139 in collaboration with allied nations.