JHCO, Ksrelief Collaborate To Provide Housing For Syrian Refugees

Amman, Apr. 3 (Petra) - The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) have initiated on Wednesday a housing assistance initiative for Syrian refugees in Amman.The project's objective is to support 56 Syrian refugee families, including orphans and widows, by providing them with suitable accommodation in a residential complex rented annually for this purpose. Each family will be accommodated in fully furnished apartments, enabling them to address other essential needs they may struggle to meet due to their obligation to cover monthly rent.Hussein Shibli, Secretary-General of the JHCO, remarked, "Today, we are implementing a significant project aimed at easing the plight of Syrian refugees by offering housing to 56 families. We recognize that housing is one of the primary challenges refugees face daily, adding economic strain as many essential needs are overlooked to secure shelter."Nayef bin Saleh Shammari, Director of the King Salman Relief Center branch in Jordan, emphasized the center's commitment to supporting orphans and widows. Through relief projects, the center strives to uphold their dignity, ensure access to educational services, and facilitate their integration into society, he added.