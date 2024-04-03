Iftaa Department Issued 28,294 Fatwas In 1St Half Of Ramadan-Official

Amman, Apr. 3 (Petra) - 28,294 fatwas (religious edicts) were recorded during the first half of Ramadan, an average of 1,886 fatwas per day, media spokesperson for Iftaa Department , Dr. Ahmed Harasis, announced.In a statement on Wednesday, Harasis indicated that 2,353 fatwas were issued on the first day of Ramadan.

