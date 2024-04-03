Beyonce Sends Flowers To Jack White; Thanks Him For His Influence On Her New Album

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 3 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Beyonce has shared that she was inspired by Grammy-winning artiste Jack White for her country album, 'Cowboy Carter'. The album marks her foray into the country music genre.

Queen Bey sent Jack some flowers to let him know about his influence on the album, and expressed her gratitude to the musician for serving as an inspiration, reports 'Female First UK'.

However, the two didn't work together on the collection but the former White Stripes star influenced the 'Single Ladies' hitmaker.

She wrote on the note,“Jack, I hope you are well. I just wanted you to know how much you inspired me on this record. Sending you my love, Beyonce.”

As per 'Female First UK', the 48-year-old musician gushed over the "gracious” 'Texas Hold 'Em' hitmaker and hailed her music "beautiful and powerful".

He shared on Instagram alongside the floral gift and note:“What a sweet gesture to receive here in Nashville this morning from the talented and gracious @beyonce celebrating her new Cowboy Carter album. Much love and respect to you Madam, and thank you kindly. Keep making beautiful and powerful music, nobody sings like you.”

Beyonce (42) and Jack have worked together before on the track 'Don't Hurt Yourself' from Beyonce's 2016 LP 'Lemonade'. He also once claimed the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker told him she wants to be in a band with him.