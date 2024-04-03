Kuleba Discusses With Spanish Foreign Minister Providing Ukraine With Additional Patriot And Other Air Defense Systems

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Spain Dmytro Kuleba and Jose Manuel Albares discussed the importance of efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense and the urgency of providing the country with additional air defense systems, including Patriot.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy announced this on the social network X, Ukrinform reported.

“I am grateful to Jose Manuel personally and Spain as our reliable partner for all their robust support. I conveyed the urgency of providing Ukraine with additional“Patriots” and other air defense systems capable of Intercepting ballistic missiles. We discussed the importance of collective efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense for securing peace in Europe”, Kuleba wrote.

As reported, on April 3-4, Dmytro Kuleba visits the headquarters of the North Atlantic Alliance in Brussels, where he will take part in a ministerial meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council and hold a series of bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of other countries.