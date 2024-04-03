Finland Allocates €188 Million In Military Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Finland is allocating the 23rd aid package to Ukraine worth €188 million, which includes air defense systems and large-caliber ammunition.

This was stated by President of Finland Alexander Stubb at a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"Now we have the 23rd aid package for Ukraine. The government made the decision last week. It's €188 million, and it's mostly military aid, but there are also air defense systems and large-caliber artillery ammunition, among other things. This is our support for Ukraine," Stubb said.

The President noted that Finland has provided a total of €2 billion in military aid and €700,000 in humanitarian aid, which means that it allocates €900 million a year.

"This support will certainly continue. We Finns are not very talkative; we prefer to get things done. This 23rd package helps to meet the short-term needs that the Ukrainian President told us about," Stubb emphasized.

As reported earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Finland Alexander Stubb signed a bilateral security agreement between the two countries for 10 years.