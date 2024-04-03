Azerbaijan, Japan Discuss Priority Directions Of Bilateral Business Partnership

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov received theAmbassador of Japan to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Minister in his X account.

The Minister noted that the sides discussed the prioritydirections of bilateral business partnership and enhancing therelation in key areas such as trade, investments, taxation, andinformation technologies.