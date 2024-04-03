Arab League Chief Condemns Israeli Attack On Aid Workers In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 3 (KUNA) - The Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmad Aboul Gheit, condemned on Wednesday in the strongest terms the Israeli occupation forces attack, which targeted an international relief team of aid workers in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Aboul Gheit said, "This massacre provides new condemning evidence of the complete randomness that characterizes the Israeli occupation operations in the Gaza Strip, and that the seven aid workers were killed, like hundreds of other humanitarian aid workers and tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians."

He stressed that about two hundred relief workers have been killed since the beginning of the brutal war on the Gaza Strip, including about 176 from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which are unprecedented numbers in any conflict in the twenty-first century.

Aboul Gheit called for an impartial international investigation into this incident, questioning the credibility of the Israeli investigations and recalling previous incidents during which the crimes of the occupation army "were covered up", such as the crime of targeting journalist Sherine Abu Aqla in the occupied West Bank. (end)

