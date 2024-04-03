EU Calls For Investigation Into Israel's Strike On Food Aid Workers In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 3 (KUNA) - The European Union called on Wednesday for an investigation into those responsible for the killing of seven members of a humanitarian team of World Central Kitchen, while they were traveling to deliver food to the most vulnerable in Gaza.

"The killing by the Israeli Defense Forces of seven members of a humanitarian team of World Central Kitchen, while they were traveling to deliver food to the most vulnerable in Gaza, is appalling," said EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

"We urge a swift implementation of the announced commitment by the Israeli authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure accountability for those who are responsible," he added.

He also went on recalling the Israeli obligation under International Humanitarian Law to protect humanitarian workers at all times. A high number of humanitarian workers have lost their lives since the beginning of the war in Gaza.

The EU commends the invaluable work of the UN and all humanitarian actors to deliver lifesaving aid in extremely dire conditions in Gaza, urging Israel to fulfill the obligation to allow full, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access to those in need.

The UNSC resolution 2728 has demanded an immediate ceasefire leading to a lasting sustainable ceasefire. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) also ordered provisional measures binding for the Parties. The EU expects their full, immediate and effective implementation. (end)

