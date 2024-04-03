(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stock News You Must Read Today
Mid-Week Alert: Tesla Weak Deliveries, Humana, and More
Throughout the first quarter, markets braced for more bad news from the electric vehicle giant, Tesla (TSLA). On April 2, the stock traded as low as $164 before ending at $166.63.
Tesla delivered 386,810 vehicles in the first quarter. Supply exceeds weak demand, as the product
ion of 433,371 units would add to the firm's inventory. It blamed the volume decline partly on the production ramping up for its updated Model 3. Additionally, factories closed due to the arson attack at the Gigafactory in Berlin. The reasons do not explain the supply glut.
For Q2, Tesla raised vehicle prices by $1,000 for the Model Y. This may hurt demand, causing an increase in inventory in the quarter.
In the managed care sector, Humana (HUM) plunged by 13.41% yesterday. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services set an average reimbursement rate of 3.7% for 2025. Markets expected the Biden Administration would raise payment rates. HUM stock pulled UnitedHealth (UNH) and CVS Health (CVS) lower.
CVS stock is increasingly attractive after falling by 7.2%. The firm has a low exposure to the medicare advantage market.
Overall, stock markets will try to rebound from dramatically weaker sentiment. Though the S&P 500 (SPY) fell by 0.72%, broad declines worsened then megacap firms like Tesla, AMD, Nvidia (NVDA), and Apple (AAPL) are on a downtrend.
