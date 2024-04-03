Provoke Media Unveils 2024 North American Agencies Of The Year Finalists

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - BCW, FleishmanHillard, Golin, Real Chemistry and Weber Shandwick are the five finalists for PRovoke Media's 2024

Large Agency of the Year in North America, alongside 64 more firms that have been shortlisted today across a further 13 categories.



The

North American Agency of the Year Awards recognize the best firms in specific size categories and in specific disciplines. In all, 69 firms - from giant multinationals to small local specialists - are nominated across the 14 Agency of the Year categories, reflecting what was probably the most competitive year in its history.



Despite difficult economic conditions in 2023, public relations firms demonstrated impressive resilience, delivering

a broader range of capabilities, deeper strategic counsel and stronger social impact.



Profiles of all the nominated firms, featuring in-depth analysis of each agency's performance, can be found here.



The 2024 North America PR Agencies of the Year are the result of an exhaustive research process involving more than 150 submissions and 50 virtual meetings with the best PR firms across the US and Canada.



Winners are unveiled at the

North American SABRE Awards ceremony, which will take place at Cipriani 42nd St on the evening of 1 May. Tickets and tables are available here.



2024 North American PR Agencies of the Year



Large Agencies of the Year

BCW

FleishmanHillard

Golin

Real Chemistry

Weber Shandwick



Midsize Agencies of the Year

APCO

Hill & Knowlton

Imre

Ruder Finn

Zeno Group



Small Agencies of the Year

C+C

Current Global

French/West/Vaughan

Jackson Spalding

Next Practices Group



Boutique Agencies of the Year

Alloy

Bryson Gillette

Sway Effect

Tier One

UpSpring



New Agencies of the Year

Fight or Flight

Shallot Communications

SolComms

Stretch PR

Unlock Health



Canadian Agencies of the Year

Casacom

Craft

Hill & Knowlton

Weber Shandwick



Consumer Agencies of the Year

Citizen Relations

Day One Agency

Finn Partners

Hunter

Zapwater Communications



Corporate Agencies of the Year



Fahlgren Mortine

LDWW

The Levinson Group

MikeWorldwide

Reevemark



Creative Agencies of the Year



Edelman

Ketchum

M Booth

MSL

Ogilvy PR



Digital Agencies of the Year

Allison

Hahn

Highwire

KWT Global

Prompt



Financial Agencies of the Year

BackBay Communications

FGS Global

Joele Frank

Prosek

Vested



Healthcare Agencies of the Year



Chandler Chicco Agency

Crosby

GCI Health

M Booth Health

MMC



Public Affairs Agencies of the Year



Avoq

Bully Pulpit International

Precision Strategies

ROKK Solutions

SKDK



Technology Agencies of the Year

Axicom

The Hoffman Agency

Method Communications

Mission North

PAN Communications

MENAFN03042024000219011063ID1108054192