Provoke Media Unveils 2024 North American Agencies Of The Year Finalists

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - BCW, FleishmanHillard, Golin, Real Chemistry and Weber Shandwick are the five finalists for PRovoke Media's 2024
Large Agency of the Year in North America, alongside 64 more firms that have been shortlisted today across a further 13 categories.
The
North American Agency of the Year Awards recognize the best firms in specific size categories and in specific disciplines. In all, 69 firms - from giant multinationals to small local specialists - are nominated across the 14 Agency of the Year categories, reflecting what was probably the most competitive year in its history.
Despite difficult economic conditions in 2023, public relations firms demonstrated impressive resilience, delivering
a broader range of capabilities, deeper strategic counsel and stronger social impact.
Profiles of all the nominated firms, featuring in-depth analysis of each agency's performance, can be found here.
The 2024 North America PR Agencies of the Year are the result of an exhaustive research process involving more than 150 submissions and 50 virtual meetings with the best PR firms across the US and Canada.
Winners are unveiled at the
North American SABRE Awards ceremony, which will take place at Cipriani 42nd St on the evening of 1 May. Tickets and tables are available here.
2024 North American PR Agencies of the Year
Large Agencies of the Year
BCW
FleishmanHillard
Golin
Real Chemistry
Weber Shandwick
Midsize Agencies of the Year
APCO
Hill & Knowlton
Imre
Ruder Finn
Zeno Group
Small Agencies of the Year
C+C
Current Global
French/West/Vaughan
Jackson Spalding
Next Practices Group
Boutique Agencies of the Year
Alloy
Bryson Gillette
Sway Effect
Tier One
UpSpring
New Agencies of the Year
Fight or Flight
Shallot Communications
SolComms
Stretch PR
Unlock Health
Canadian Agencies of the Year
Casacom
Craft
Hill & Knowlton
Weber Shandwick
Consumer Agencies of the Year
Citizen Relations
Day One Agency
Finn Partners
Hunter
Zapwater Communications
Corporate Agencies of the Year
Fahlgren Mortine
LDWW
The Levinson Group
MikeWorldwide
Reevemark
Creative Agencies of the Year
Edelman
Ketchum
M Booth
MSL
Ogilvy PR
Digital Agencies of the Year
Allison
Hahn
Highwire
KWT Global
Prompt
Financial Agencies of the Year
BackBay Communications
FGS Global
Joele Frank
Prosek
Vested
Healthcare Agencies of the Year
Chandler Chicco Agency
Crosby
GCI Health
M Booth Health
MMC
Public Affairs Agencies of the Year
Avoq
Bully Pulpit International
Precision Strategies
ROKK Solutions
SKDK
Technology Agencies of the Year
Axicom
The Hoffman Agency
Method Communications
Mission North
PAN Communications
