Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies Partners With Tecnikabel, Bringing High-Performance Italian Cables To The UAE Market

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies (AFET), the leading provider of holistic and 360-degree technology solutions in the building industry, today announced its exclusive partnership with Tecnikabel, a leading manufacturer of high-performance cables based in Italy. The agreement marks a significant milestone in AFET's commitment to fulfilling the market's demand for top-quality cables and delivering cutting-edge solutions to meet the diverse needs of industries across the UAE.

Tecnikabel is renowned globally as the top manufacturer of fire-rated cables, boasting the first fire-rated fiber optic cables approved by the Civil Defense in Dubai and internationally. These cables are endorsed by major governmental entities in the UAE and worldwide, including Etihad, DEWA, and RTA, among others. This partnership between AFET and Tecnikabel ensures that customers in the UAE have access to the highest standard of safety and reliability in their cable solutions.

Murali Serpakkam, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies, commented: Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies partnership with Tecnikabel brings a diverse range of customizable cables to the UAE market, catering to the unique requirements of various industries and projects. By combining Italian craftsmanship with innovative technology, AFET and Tecnikabel ensure that their cables deliver unparalleled quality, reliability, and safety, meeting the demanding needs of modern infrastructure projects.

With Tecnikabel expertise and Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies dedication to excellence, customers can trust that they are receiving the best-in-class fire-rated cables, meeting the most stringent safety standards globally.

With over 45 years of operations and a proven track record in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, and Qatar, Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies is the premium choice for holistic engineering and technology solutions in the market. The trusted industry leader provides superior reliable products and services such as MEP, Facilities Management, Scaffolding and Access Solutions, Elevators and Escalators, Control and Life Safety, Building Products, Energy Management, Digital Transformation and Technology Infrastructure to the building industry. Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies targets businesses looking to advance and elevate customer and business partners' reputations with quality, reliability, and on-time work.